With the second half of the Red Sox’ season starting last Friday night at Fenway Park against Toronto, it’s time for Boston to make a move on the Juan Soto front.
The 23-year-old World Series champion and 2021 NL MVP runner-up is on his way out with the Washington Nationals after turning down a 14-year, $480-million contract that would have locked him up for the foreseeable future. With Soto’s relationship with Washington continuing to deteriorate, the 2022 MLB Home Run Derby champ may be on the move sooner than the Aug. 2 trade deadline.
The Sox sit last in the American League East, at just .500 with a 49-49 record with a whopping 17 games to make up on the division-leading New York Yankees. A move is needed, immediately, to prevent the Red Sox from falling out of the AL wild-card race. With the Nats shopping one of the top-five players in the league, it makes sense that Boston Chief Baseball Officer Chaim Bloom should load up a deal to get Soto.
Bloom loves his prospects, so it may not happen, but a package that includes the likes of Jeter Downs, Blaze Jordan, Nick Yorke, Bryan Mata and Enrique Hernandez may be enough to get the Nats to strongly consider. All four prospects are MLB-caliber talent, with Downs showing some progress at the big-league level and Jordan, Yorke and Mata maturing each day. Yore is the No. 64 prospect in all of baseball, and despite an underwhelming 2022 so far, he’s a high-potential hitter with infield skills that need some work.
He’s easily the centerpiece in the hypothetical deal, and with Jordan — who was cranking 500-foot homers at 11 years old — presents a highly hyped prospect with a high ceiling that could also sway the minds of Washington. Mata’s sub-2.00 ERA this year also shows he’s improving, and his stuff can reach 100 miles per hour in what is now a power-pitching league. Hernandez’s value will make him a starter right away in Washington, regardless of a down 2022 season, and provides the Nats with a sparkplug who is also versatile at all positions. It also gets $8 million off the books for Washington.
The trio are all top-10 Sox prospects and may be enough for Soto, who already has 20 home runs and 45 RBI this season with a .485 slugging percentage. To get Soto, it would be worth throwing in another mid-level prospect with high upside, like Jay Groome, or another 40-man player like Franchy Cordero.
The price will be steep, with any variation of the top-10 organization prospects all bringing in interest, but the proposed trade would save Marcelo Mayer, Triston Casas and Brayan Bello — all of whom will be the future of the Red Sox in due time.