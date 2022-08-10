The New England Patriots continued their work in finding their identity on offense Monday on the practice field at Gillette Stadium, working through one of their last camps before the preseason opener against the New York Giants on Thursday night.
The work on offense has been tedious and an obvious work-in-progress with about a month separating the Patriots from their season opener.
For now, nothing seems to be working for them on offense in camp. To start 11-on-11s Monday, the Pats went: false start, a stuffed Damien Harris run, incomplete pass, sack of Mac Jones, a short complete pass to Tyquan Thornton, a pass break-up by Marcus Jones, and then another sack. The practice ended with strong two-minute drills, with Jones finishing the day 15-for-23 in 11s and 7-for-7 in 7-on-7s. He had a pass-completion percentage of 56 percent against the projected starting defense.
Fingers can be pointed at the offensive line, which allowed four sacks in the first 16 dropbacks and struggled to prevent the blitz, but it can also be pointed to a new offensive scheme being implemented on the fly. With personnel departing and now Matt Patricia supposedly being the offensive play-caller this year, there’s still some questions as to what they’re doing, and why. “Streamlined” was a word used by Bill Belichick earlier in camp in reference to the system, meaning the system will help players and coaches who haven’t been in the Patriots’ system for roughly the last 20 years — or the Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady eras.What this means is the Pats are breaking everything down — simplifying it for the young guys, making things easier and less complex.
To me, it feels like the Patriots are resetting things to redo their offense in the same way as 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan, a friend of Belichick. Shanahan has reinvented modern offenses across the league, with his play-action heavy and wide-zone run style making several quarterbacks, like Kirk Cousins, Matt Ryan and Jimmy Garoppolo into big-contract, MVP-caliber and efficient QBs. The scheme would allow the Pats to utilize their relatively deep running back room, keep Mac under control with his true-to-style shorter passing routes, and open the doors for their athletic pass-catching tight ends and red-zone-threat receivers.
With the Patriots still trying to find their identity just days from the start of preseason, there’s definitely some room for concern. It’s not time to hit the red-alert button yet, but meaningful football against another team, albeit of the preseason variety, will show just how ready this team is to go ahead with the current direction it wants to take its offense.
The play-action heavy wide-zone may not be it, but it’s all speculative at this point, and Belichick likes to stay tight-lipped on how things operate.
If Monday is any indication as to what the season will look like, then we may be in for a long one. And not in a good way.