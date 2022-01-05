ATTLEBORO — Will the puck ever be dropped again anytime soon?
A rash of postponements on the hockey calendar throughout the area have darkened rinks and put a TBA on the calendar of many area high school hockey teams the past week as a result of COVID-19 protocol.
The Foxboro High boys’ hockey team was supposed to meet Bishop Stang in the championship game of the Dartmouth High Holiday Tournament in New Bedford last Thursday, but that was scratched.
The Mansfield High boys’ hockey team was slated for a bus ride to Driscoll Arena in Fall River Friday afternoon for a non-league game with Somerset Berkley when the Blue Raiders called Hornet AD Mike Redding and coach Mike Balzarini requesting that the game be postponed because it was at a competitive disadvantage with 14 skaters and one goal as a result of team health issues.
“Knock on wood, we’ve been pretty healthy, Somerset Berkley canceled on us,” Mansfield High coach Mike Balzarini of the almost routine day-to-day and hour-to-hour changes on the calendar.
Both games for the Bishop Feehan High girls’ team in recent days, against Foxboro-Mansfield and Boston Latin, were postponed, while the King Philip High girls’ team had its game against Algonquin Regional Thursday also scratched due to COVID-19 protocol.
The Foxboro High boys’ team (3-0) was slated to play the third of three games in three days at the Dartmouth Tournament, but had its title game scratched hours before the face-off. Foxboro was next slated to take the ice Tuesday afternoon against Canton, but that too was postponed.
The Foxboro-Mansfield girls’ team (0-3) last laced up its skates Dec. 22, but had three straight contests postponed, and is next scheduled to take the ice Sunday against Medfield at Foxboro Sports Center.