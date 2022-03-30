Out with the winter, in with the spring.
The area high school spring sports preseasons officially opened practice on March 21, welcoming baseball, softball, lacrosse, tennis and outdoor track and field back to form for the final high school sports season of the 2021-2022 school calendar year.
With weather clearing up in spectacular fashion this week, and mask mandates and regulations relaxing significantly compared to a year ago, teams taking to the outdoors have been excited and eager to get back into the swing of things.
For baseball, teams have been taking advantage of a week that has seen temperatures hang around the 50s and up for the first week of practice.
“It’s fantastic, because last year, it was such a weird season with all of the uncertainty,” Attleboro High baseball coach Steve Dunlea said. “The kids are ready to get back out here and we’re ready to get back going with a normal baseball season. We’ve got some good numbers coming out and it’s been a great start to the season so far.”
Over on the Foxboro High baseball diamond, the Warriors are thrilled to be outside again, being able to do more with their field work and general practice compared to being in their gym facilities.
“It’s great to be outside for the first few days, it’s something we weren’t fortunate enough to do over the years,” Foxboro baseball head coach Derek Suess said. “I think the guys are excited for that part, I know I am because we’re able to do a lot more in practice when we’re out on a field versus being stuck in a gym.”
Softball has also been taking advantage, with the high-energy, fast-paced nature of the sport picking up where it left off late last spring.
“It’s great, everyone is so optimistic,” said Foxboro softball head coach Mark Maguire. “I think this is the first time in a long time where we haven’t had a glitch in the start of the season with everything from COVID-19 and the weather. The girls have been doing captains’ practices and are excited about the season.”
On the tennis courts, teams have been adjusting to the wind early on, but it’s not diminishing the excitement to be back and practicing for what some teams are hoping to make a long season.
“I wish we would have started a little bit sooner because of the weather,” Bishop Feehan boys tennis coach Brian Dalrymple said. “With the wind the last few days, it was downright cold, but if you play tennis in New England in the spring, this is what you deal with.”
Like several teams in the area, numbers are rising for Feehan’s tennis program this spring with the program anticipating cuts after having a successful string of seasons leading into this year.
“We’ve had 18 guys try out, which is the most that I’ve experienced,” said Dalrymple. “The numbers for tryouts keep going up each year and it’s a good thing for the program. I always used to like to have a no-cut program, but it looks like we’re going to have to cut some kids so in our practices we can handle the numbers.”
On the opposite end, Foxboro baseball will be going ahead this season with just a varsity and junior varsity program due to low numbers.
“That’s been kind of an issue for us,” Suess said. “Numbers have been kind of low. We’re just varsity and jayvee this year, which is unfortunate, but we’re going to do what we can.”
Lacrosse, boys volleyball and outdoor track also are beginning practices. The spring seasons saw their first competitions on Wednesday, with the exception of golf, which started on Monday.