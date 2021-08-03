Without question, it would have been a match to watch — the unbeaten Kelley-Rex Division champion King Philip Regional High girls’ tennis team against the unbeaten Davenport Division champion Foxboro High Warriors.
“I agree that a Foxboro-King Philip match this year would have been interesting to watch,” said King Philip coach Bob Goldberg, the owner of 600-plus wins over his four decades-plus coaching career of standing opposite Foxboro High coach Jon Montanaro behind the nets.
Not surprisingly then, King Philip and Foxboro highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Tennis All-Star Team.
Both King Philip and Foxboro present pairs of exemplary scholar-athletes on The Sun Chronicle 2021 Girls Tennis All-Star Team in Ithaca College-bound Mia Valencia and Cornell University-bound Katerina Schneider of King Philip, along with Penn State-bound Sarah Prag and UCLA-bound Pam Nelson of Foxboro.
King Philip is also represented by the unbeaten No. 1 doubles team of Shea Mellman and Ahunna James, while Foxboro boasts perhaps the best singles player in the Hockomock League in freshman MVP Athena Li, who went unbeaten during the regular season.
“What those girls accomplished on the courts and in the classroom are remarkable achievements — they truly represent the best of the best,” Montanaro said.
Prag won 47 matches over her Foxboro career, while Nelson compiled 52 wins. The four Warriors from KP and Foxboro are joined on The Sun Chronicle Team by Attleboro High senior Lauren Anthony, Bishop Feehan High senior Emily Wright, Mansfield High senior Alex Burnham and a pair of Norton High Lancers who sparkled in the Tri-Valley League, Olivia McConnell and league MVP Maddie Sutro.
Anthony, the Bombardiers’ No. 1 singles player and captain, posted seven wins this season while Wright, in her first varsity season, flourished at Bishop Feehan, winning 12 matches. Burnham, the senior captain for Mansfield High, compiled 10 wins in the highly competitive No. 1 singles spot.
Sutro and McConnell, both Lakeville Tennis Club and USTA-trained, helped Norton qualify for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional by dominating at their respective No. 1 and 2 singles positions with each winning 14 matches.
Foxboro’s trio of Li, Nelson and Prag each won their first 17 matches of the season. Li lost just one set playing at the No. 1 singles spot, hitting smoothly from both sides and playing with poise. Nelson and Prag relied on their athleticism and experience to complete their careers with 18-0 senior seasons.
With Prag delivering the key point in two 3-2 wins over Sharon, Foxboro gained the No. 1 seed for the Division 2 South Sectional. Then it was Prag, Nelson and Li who rolled through Somerset Berkley, Monomoy Regional and previously unbeaten Martha’s Vineyard to advance to the championship match against also unbeaten Notre Dame Academy.
King Philip’s Valencia was the Kelley-Rex MVP going 14-0 while losing just one set while Schneider went unbeaten in 16 matches. Mellman and James also were 16-0 in their first season at doubles.
“We had a great season (advancing to the Division 1 South semifinals), and Foxboro did too,” Goldberg said. This all goes to show you the quality and depth of tennis in the area.”