ATTLEBORO — The Foxboro High boys’ lacrosse team is certainly heading in the right direction, winning faceoffs, finding the open attacker and scoring plenty of goals as evidenced by an 18-8 conquest of Attleboro High Monday at Tozier-Cassidy Field.
Freshman Lincoln Moore scored seven goals and sophomore Connor Noone added four as the Warriors built an 8-4 halftime lead and then tallied 10 third-period goals.
Senior “X-man,” faceoff specialist Nick Penders, put the Warriors in possession of the ball often, winning nine of 11 draws during the first half and three of five in part-time duty during the second half.
Warrior freshman goalie Adam Addeche made six saves and helped thwart the Bombardiers on two of four man advantages.
“We’re young, but they’re getting better with every game,” Foxboro coach Matt Noone said of his Warriors (3-1).
Jack Avery netted three goals for Foxboro, Luis Sulham two, while Finn Stapleton and Nik Beigel had single tallies.
Foxboro scored the first two goals of the match — Noone (from Moore on a steal at 1:25) and Moore (from the left side at 2:32) and were never deadlocked by the Bombardiers.
AHS narrowed the gap to 4-3 on a goal by Matt Perry late in the first period (at 11:03) and to 6-4 on the second of two first-half goals by Michael Strachan in the second period (at 3:37).
However, Noone (at 10:17) and Moore (on a Noone steal at 10:32) scored within 15 seconds of each other late in the second quarter to present Foxboro with a four-goal halftime bulge.
“We’re playing a lot better, but we got a little sloppy,” AHS coach Kevin Patton said of unforced turnovers, which created odd man rushes for Foxboro. “You can’t give them opportunities right on the crease and that’s what happened in the third quarter.”
Foxboro scored three goals within the first three minutes of the second half — Moore (from Noone at 0:32), Stapleton (from Penders at 2:10) and Noone (a dandy over-the-shoulder shot in traffic at 2:44) — to create a seven-goal lead.
Dan White (at 6:08) and Carter Shelton (at 10:09) scored third-period goals for AHS, while Keigan Conley (at 7:00) and Fred Wheaton (at 10:40) scored fourth-period goals for the Bombardiers. Strachan and Conley each had two goals for Attleboro.
“He’s (Patton) done a great job, No. 33 (Wheaton, the junior captain) is an absolute monster, he’s very good,” Noone said in praise of the Bombardiers. “They’ve come a long way.”
AHS actually threw a scare into Foxboro by scoring three first-period goals — Conley (on a Strachan steal at 4:20), Strachan (on a great solo effort at 9:55) and Perry in the final minute.
Bombardier senior goalie William Runey (eight saves) kept AHS in contention during the first half. Runey made a point-blank save to erase a Foxboro man-up situation, but AHS was then unable to pull back within a goal of the Warriors during its own man-up scenario seconds later.
Moore netted four of his goals for Foxboro during the third period — No. 5 and No. 6 on a man-up situations at 5:42 and at 8:38 and No. 7 (the Warriors’ 17th goal, from Noone) at 11:10.
Foxboro regained a two-goal lead at 3-1 at 4:32 of the first period when Penders won the draw and then set up Avery for his first goal of the match. Sulham followed with his first goal (at 5:48).
The Warriors are on the road to Oliver Ames Wednesday, while the Bombardiers (0-3) host Milford.