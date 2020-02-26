The Foxboro High boys’ basketball team has prepared itself well for postseason play, winning seven of its final eight regular-season games.
Last Thursday, the Warriors’ notched their fifth straight victory against another MIAA Tournament-bound team, Bishop Feehan High, scoring a 61-52 win.
“We helped ourselves quite a bit,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of his Warriors, who gained victory No. 14 of the season and are the No. 12 seed for the 19-team Division 2 South Sectional. The Warriors will travel to face off against fifth-seeded Hingham tonight in the first round of the tournament.
“We have seven seniors, five of them who are starters, who have played a lot of basketball for us,” Gibbs said.
The Warriors possess one of the Hockomock League’s best players in guard Brandon Borde and truly one of the most improved seniors in southpaw shooting swingman Donald Rogers.
“We have an unselfish group of players, they’ve been playing together since they were little kids,” added Gibbs. “What good about having seniors and experienced players is that they know each other’s tendencies.
“They trust and believe in one another.”
Gibbs took a gamble by scheduling 22 games, while others prefer a 20-game schedule.
“Sometimes that can help you when you have 14 wins like us and other teams have 12 wins,” Gibbs said. “There’s like 10 teams with between seven and 10 losses, so a lot can happen going into that final day.”
Foxboro took care of business by beating another MIAA Tournament team in Feehan. “It’s a luck of the draw sometimes when you get to the tournament, but a lot of teams don’t play a tough schedule like we do.
“Everything changes when you get to the tournament. You have to prepare yourself, you have to focus on 32 minutes.”
Last Thursday, Rogers totaled 14 of his 22 points during the third quarter for Foxboro, which took a 48-42 advantage over Feehan into the final eight minutes.
Senior guard Brandon Borde (14 points, 10 rebounds), senior forward Ryan Hughes (12 points, five rebounds) and senior forward Will Morrison (12 points) all factored prominently for Foxboro.
The Shamrocks owned upwards of a six-point lead at 20-14 in the first half with a spurt of 11 unanswered points and held a 37-33 lead with four minutes left in the third quarter.
However, Foxboro laced a surge of 10 unanswered points — with Rogers and Borde both hitting 3-pointers — late in the third quarter and then strung together 12 more unanswered points, with five points from Borde and four points by Rogers, to take a 56-52 advantage with just over four minutes left in the contest.
Foxboro outscored Bishop Feehan 18-5 at the free throw line, being awarded 27 chances at the charity stripe.
“We competed for a long time,” added Feehan coach Dean O’Connor said.
“I was happy with our effort. We did a good job on Borde there for a while,” added O’Connor, “but you’re not going to hold him down forever and Rogers has had a great year. They (Foxboro) have a solid group, they play hard, they’re tough.”
Foxboro gained control of the outcome with its run of 12 straight points as Rogers finished off a fast break and Borde muscled to the basket for two points during the scoring spurt.
Bishop Feehan threw a scare into the Warriors, closing the gap to 57-50 with just under two minutes to play.
However, twice the Shamrocks stole the ball, but twice Bishop Feehan was unable to come away with points.
“When we locked in defensively, we were able to get some stuff in transition and get stuff off of our defense,” Gibbs said. “We were a little stagnant in the half-court early. Once we were able to get out in the open court a bit and push the ball, that got us going.”
After Foxboro misfired on a one-and-one chance, Hughes fetched the offensive rebound which resulted in a one-and-one chance for Rogers with 40 seconds left, who drilled both chances.
Then Rogers was fouled again with 30 ticks left on the clock and proceeded to hit two more free throws, converting 11 of 12 chances in the game.
“We’ve played good teams, we’re battle-tested,” Gibbs said of Foxboro’s strong finish to the regular season. “There are no easy teams in Division 2.”