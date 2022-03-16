Foxboro High’s Dylan Gordon was among four area high school football seniors to have been selected for the Scholar-Athlete Award, presented by the EMass Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.
The four are joined by 22 other players from 200 parochial, private and public high schools in the state. Recipients were recommended by their coach, principal or guidance counselor before the decision came down from a committee that included admission directors, principals, athletic directors and select media members.
Gordon was the Davenport Division MVP from the Hockomock League.
in the Warriors’ backfield, was also a Sun Chronicle All-Star and rushed for over 2,000 yards with nearly 40 all-purpose scores.