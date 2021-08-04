The Foxboro High and King Philip Regional High Warriors highlight the selections to the 2021 Sun Chronicle All Star Boys’ Lacrosse Team, each with five selections.
Coach Matt Noone’s Foxboro High Warriors, the winners of 11 matches overall and quarterfinalists in the MIAA Division 2 East Tournament, were represented by high-scoring attackers Connor Noone and Lincoln Moore along with a trio of dynamic defenders, Tom Sharkey, Dylan Kerrigan and Nick Penders.
Coach Hal Bean’s King Philip High Warriors, the winners of nine matches overall who qualified for the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament, were represented by high-scoring attackers Sam Mattson, Paul MacDonald and Sean Crowther along with a pair of able-bodied defenders, goalie James Boldy and David Lawler.
Mansfield High and North Attleboro High each had three Hornets and Rocketeers respectively selected to the All Sun Chronicle Team along with four Shamrocks from Bishop Feehan High.
Both Attleboro High and Dighton-Rehoboth had two players named among the area’s elite players. Defensive stronghold and All Hockomock League pick Harry Wheaton along with Offensive MVP and 38-goal scoring Carter Shelton were Attleboro High’s representatives on the All Sun Chronicle Team. From Dighton-Rehoboth, 32-goal scoring senior Wyatt Nastar and 30-goal scoring junior Bryce Downs, both All South Coast Conference selections, were All Sun Chronicle picks.
The Catholic Central League finalist, 10-win Bishop Feehan High Shamrocks were represented on the All Sun Chronicle Team by All-CCL goalkeeper Owen Fitzgerald, CCL South Division MVP and 37-goal scoring whiz Craig Scharland along with defensive footholds, senior Derek McLean and sophomore Mason Koloski.
The Mansfield High Hornets had 26-goal scoring senior midfielder and team catalyst Nico Holmes selected to the All Sun Chronicle Team along with junior defensive force Mark DeGirolamo and junior short stick midfielder Xander Holmes.
North Attleboro, MIAA Division 2 East Tournament quarterfinalists, were represented on the All Sun Chronicle Team by senior Defensive MVP Tyler Sarro and two prolific junior attackers, 46-goal scorer Matt Antonetti and 41-point taker Connor Rupert.
The Foxboro High Warriors finished second in the Davenport Division of the Hockomock League, scoring the second most goals (182) overall in the league and allowing the third fewest (102).
In their first varsity seasons, both Noone (78 points with 41 goals) and Moore (38 goals) flourished for the Warriors. Penders, a senior captain was a faceoff specialist for Foxboro, while Kerrigan became an All Hockomock League defender. Sharkey, another All Hockomock League pick was a two-way, offense (21 goals) and defense player of impact.
The King Philip Warriors finished second in the Kelley-Rex Division of the Hockomock League, having scored the fourth most and allowing the fourth fewest goals overall among the league members.
Mattson, a senior three-year starter delivered 40 goals for KP, while Crowther, a junior compiled 58 points with 40 goals. Boldy, in his first varsity season, owned a terrific 6.0 goals against mark and a 72 percent save percentage. Lawler was regarded as one of the best two-way midfielders in the league, while scoring 36 goals and MacDonald was the offensive sparkplug, totaling 45 points with 29 assists.