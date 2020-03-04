HINGHAM — Hingham High hit a free throw with one second remaining to force overtime, and then tallied 17 points over the extra four minutes to trump Foxboro High 76-62 Thursday in opening-round action of the MIAA Division 2 South Tournament.
“They made a run (7-0) at the start of overtime, and we were playing catch-up from there on,” Foxboro High coach Jon Gibbs said of his No. 12-seeded Warriors (14-9).
Brandon Borde tallied 20 of his 22 points during the first half for Foxboro, then the Harbormen employed a box-and-one defense to deny him touches of the ball over the final 20 minutes.
Donald Rogers totaled 12 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists, while Will Morrison hit a trio of 3-point shots and finished with 11 points.
Foxboro gained a 41-22 lead at halftime, hitting seven of its 10 3-point shots in the game — three of those by Borde.
However, the Warriors managed to score just four third-quarter points, but still managed to own a 45-43 lead entering the fourth quarter.
“We let it slip a bit there, instead of being able to extend our lead,” Gibbs said. No. 5-seeded Hingham (17-6) deadlocked the score at 59-all at the end of regulation time.
“It was two evenly matched teams,” said Gibbs. “Everyone is bigger than us, and they had some long guards,” as evidenced by the Harbormen taking in 15 offensive rebounds in the contest. “They hurt us on the glass.”