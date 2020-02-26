It’s one thing coaches in the area agree on: When it comes to high school girls basketball, Foxboro is the team to beat in the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional.
After taking back-to-back South Sectional titles in 2017 and 2018, Foxboro fell short in last year’s sectional semifinals to Pembroke.
The Warriors look to return to the Div. 2 South finals this year, beginning with a meeting against North Attleboro native Chris Perron’s Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High Falcons in an opening-round game Wednesday. After that, the second-seeded Warriors could be headed for a revenge showdown with the Titans of Pembroke High.
Coach Lisa Downs was to bring a full arsenal of talent when the Warriors host Dighton-Rehoboth (11-9) in the opening round of the Division 2 South Sectional on Wednesday night.
Foxboro has a roster loaded with seven seniors — all of whom went to the tournament last year — and it will also include 1,000-point scorer, junior guard Katelyn Mollica.
Downs will hope that the Warriors can find second and third scorers out of Lizzy Davis, Shakirah Ketant and Yara Fawaz with opposing defenses focused on stopping Mollica.
“We’ve seen them (D-R) a few times and they are a decent team with a very good guard (Emily D’Ambrosio) and shooter,” Downs said. “We’re just going to focus on the little details that have gotten us this far. We really can’t add more at this point, just make sure there are no loose ends.
“Everyone’s healthy and as ready as we are going to be to get this postseason started,” Downs said.
Former North Attleboro High boys’ basketball coach Chris Perron has guided the Warriors first round opponents, Dighton-Rehoboth’s Falcons, into the Division 2 South Sectional in his first season at the helm. The Falcons have one of the best inside-outside combinations in the South Coast Conference in junior guard Emily D’Ambrosio and senior center Meg Reed.
“You are dealing with a well-oiled, conditioned basketball team,” Perron said of the Warriors. “Under Lisa, they’ve developed a formula for a great defensive team.”
While D-R is mostly healthy, Perron is able to call on only one senior (Reed) this year.
“Megan is a terrific competitor and a great leader,” Perron said. “We ask her to do so much. She’s a good rebounding and finisher around the basket.”
The Falcons will also rely on D’Ambrosio, the SCC’s leading scorer averaging 18 points a game. But Perron acknowledges that the Falcons face a formidable challenge in the first round.
“We are going to have to find a little magic,” he said.