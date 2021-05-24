Boys
The Warriors owned a 6-4 lead with four minutes remaining in the non-league match before losing in overtime. Lincoln Moore totaled two goals and one assist for Foxboro.
Jack Avery and Nick Penders each added a goal, while Adam Addeche kept Foxboro competitive with a 13-save performance in goal. The Warriors (6-2) host Stoughton Wednesday.
Girls
Paige Curran scored five goals and dished out three assists as Foxboro cruised to the Hockomock League rout.
Mya Waryas added four goals for the Warriors (7-1), who led 13-4 at halftime. Lily Vey had three goals and three assists. Foxboro is off until a June 1 match at North Attleboro.