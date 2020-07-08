Members of the Foxboro High School girls basketball team interrupted their summer breaks last Thursday for a belated trophy presentation recognizing them as state Div. 2 champions. Foxboro had been scheduled to play Taconic High of Pittsfield in the Div. 2 title game last March, but that contest was scratched as part of the state’s coronavirus shutdown. In addition to presenting the Div. 2 trophy, MIAA Associate Executive Director Richard Pearson, who also serves on the Foxboro school committee, distributed lanyards that team members would have received prior to the game.
Above, kneeling at front, from left: Jaime DeVellis, Yara Fawaz, Abby Hassman, Katelyn Mollica and Aislinn Servaes. Standing from left: freshman coach Hayley Knowles, head coach Lisa Downs, Jodi Resnick, Nicole Theriault, Lizzy Davis, Shakirah Ketant, Hannah Davis, Andrea Slattery, Emma Sergei and Jordan Collins. Missing from photo: Morgan Sylvestre and Julie Kelley.
At right: Team captains Yara Fawaz, Katelyn Mollica and Abby Hassman display the Div. 2 championship trophy, which had just been presented by MIAA representative Richard Pearson.