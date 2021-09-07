BOYS & GIRLS

CROSS COUNTRY

(Home meets at Payson Field)

Tues., Sept. 14

3:45 p.m.

At Oliver Ames (Borderland State Park)

Tues., Sept. 21

3:45 p.m.

At North Attleboro

Tues., Sept. 28

3:45 p.m.

Sharon

Tues., Oct. 5

3:45 p.m.

Stoughton

Tues., Oct. 12

3:45 p.m.

At Canton (Pequitside Farm)

Sat., Oct. 30

10:30 a.m.

League meet (Wrentham Development Center)

FIELD HOCKEY

Fri., Sept. 10

3:45 p.m.

At King Philip

Mon., Sept. 13

3:45 p.m.

At Stoughton

Wed., Sept. 15

3:45 p.m.

Mansfield

Tues., Sept. 21

5:15 p.m.

At North Attleboro

Thurs., Sept. 23

3:45 p.m.

At Attleboro

Mon., Sept. 27

3:45 p.m.

Sharon

Wed., Sept. 29

3:45 p.m.

Franklin

Fri., Oct. 1

3:45 p.m.

Oliver Ames

Tues., Oct. 5

3:45 p.m.

At Milford

Wed.,Oct. 6

3:45 p.m.

At Hopkinton (Non-League)

Fri., Oct. 8

3:45 p.m.

At Canton

Tues., Oct. 12

3:45 p.m.

Taunton

Thurs., Oct. 14

3:45 p.m.

Stoughton

Tues., Oct. 19

3:45 p.m.

North Attleboro

Thurs., Oct. 21

3:45 p.m.

At Sharon

Fri., Oct. 22

3:45 p.m.

Medfield (Non-League)

Tues., Oct. 26

3:45 p.m.

At Oliver Ames

Thurs., Oct. 28

3:45 p.m.

Canton

BOYS SOCCER

Thurs., Sept. 9

3:30 p.m.

King Philip

Fri., Sept. 10

5:30 p.m.

At Milton

Mon., Sept. 13

3:30 p.m.

Stoughton

Wed., Sept. 15

3:45 p.m.

At Mansfield

Fri., Sept. 17

3:30 p.m.

Norton (Non-League)

Mon., Sept. 20

3:30 p.m.

North Attleboro

Wed., Sept. 22

3:30 p.m.

Attleboro

Fri., Sept. 24

3:45 p.m.

At Sharon

Mon., Sept. 27

6:00 p.m.

At Franklin

Thurs., Sept. 30

3:45 p.m.

At Oliver Ames

Mon., Oct. 4

3:45 p.m.

Milford

Wed., Oct. 6

5:00 p.m.

At Canton

Tues., Oct. 12

3:45 p.m.

At Taunton

Fri., Oct. 15

3:45 p.m.

At Stoughton

Mon., Oct. 18

3:45 p.m.

At North Attleboro

Wed., Oct. 20

3:30 p.m.

Sharon

Mon., Oct. 25

3:30 p.m.

Oliver Ames

Wed., Oct. 27

6:30 p.m.

Canton

GIRLS SOCCER

Thurs., Sept. 9

3:45 p.m.

At King Philip

Fri., Sept. 10

3:45 p.m.

Walpole (Non-League)

Mon., Sept. 13

3:45 p.m.

At Stoughton

Wed., Sept. 15

3:45 p.m.

Mansfield

Mon., Sept. 20

3:45 p.m.

At North Attleboro

Wed., Sept. 22

3:45 p.m.

At Attleboro

Fri., Sept. 24

3:45 p.m.

Sharon

Tues., Sept. 28

3:45 p.m.

Franklin

Thurs., Sept. 30

3:45 p.m.

Oliver Ames

Mon., Oct. 4

3:45 p.m.

At Milford

Wed., Oct. 6

7:00 p.m.

At Canton

Fri., Oct. 8

3:30 p.m.

Bishop Feehan (Non-League)

Tues., Oct. 12

3:45 p.m.

Taunton

Fri., Oct. 15

3:45 p.m.

Stoughton

Mon., Oct. 18

3:45 p.m.

North Attleboro

Wed., Oct. 20

3:45 p.m.

At Sharon

Mon., Oct. 25

3:45 p.m.

At Oliver Ames

Wed., Oct. 27

4:30 p.m.

Canton

VOLLEYBALL

Wed., 9/8

5:00 p.m.

Attleboro

Fri., Sept. 10

5:00 p.m.

At King Philip

Mon., Sept. 13

6:00 p.m.

At Stoughton

Tues., Sept. 14

5:00 p.m.

Mansfield

Mon., Sept. 20

6:30 p.m.

At Norton (Non-League)

Tues., Sept. 21

5:15 p.m.

At North Attleboro

Thurs., Sept. 23

6:00 p.m.

At Attleboro

Mon., Sept. 27

5:00 p.m.

Sharon

Wed., Sept. 29

5:00 p.m.

Franklin

Fri., Oct. 1

5:00 p.m.

Oliver Ames

Mon., Oct. 4

5:00 p.m.

Walpole (Non-League)

Tues., Oct. 5

5:15 p.m.

At Milford

Fri., Oct. 8

6:00 p.m.

At Canton

Tues., Oct. 12

5:00 p.m.

Taunton

Thurs., Oct. 14

5:00 p.m.

Stoughton

Mon., Oct. 18

6:00 p.m.

At Walpole (Non-League)

Tues., Oct. 19

5:00 p.m.

North Attleboro

Thurs., Oct. 21

6:00 p.m.

At Sharon

Mon., Oct. 25

5:00 p.m.

Westwood (Non-League)

Tues., Oct. 26

5:00 p.m.

At Oliver Ames

Thurs., Oct. 28

5:00 p.m.

Canton