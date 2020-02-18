BOSTON -- Foxboro High's Ryan Proulx took third place in the mile (4:25.79), finishing a half-stride and a second behind Northampton’s Simon Leclair and in a virtual deadlock with Whitinsville’s Joe Thuman (4:25.9) at the MIAA Dvision Division 4 Championship Track and Field Meet at the Reggie Lewis Center in Boston Saturday.
Foxboro coach Myles Eldridge said the senior captain set a personal best by more than 8 seconds. "He was ranked eighth going in, but ran the race of his life to qualify for this Saturday's All State Meet."
Senior Ali Nasri running in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.34, just missed the school record and qualified for the finals by a few hundredths, finishing 11th.
Emma Dahl had her best time in the 600m (1:44.23) for twelfth. Amanda Walden concluded a very successful sprinting season, Eldridge said, with one of her best times in the 55m and also running her fastest split of the season to help the girls 4x200 relay team run their best time of the season by over a second to (1:53.26). The other girls on the team were Isabel Hallal, Lindsay Piscitelli, and Meghan Murphy. The 4x800 team also ran their best time of the season by over 10 seconds (10:51.38), with Emma Dahl anchoring. She was joined by her sister Casey Dahl, Mabel Linck, and Emily Steele.
Foxboro placements: Boys — Mile 3-Ryan Proulx 4:25.79; 55 hurdles 11-Ali Nasri 8.34; 4x800 relay 17-Tim Behn, Nate Palter, Joe Cusack, Proulx, 8:59.8; 300 17-Adam Connolly 37.82; Girls — 55 28-Amanda Walden 7.8; 300 27-Meg Murphy 46.34; 600 12-Emma Dahl 1:44.23; 4x200 relay 15-Isabel Hallal, Lindsey Piscitelli, Murphy, Walden, 1:53.26; 4x800 relay 13-Casey Dahl, Mabel Linck, E. Dahl, Emily Steele, 10:51.3; High jump 20-Murphy 14-10 1/2.