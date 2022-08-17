The Foxboro Reporter/Sun Chronicle Spring All-Star Teams from Foxboro High School were selected with local coaches consulted for their recommendations.
BASEBALL
Nolan Gordon
Gordon was a quality arm for the Warriors in the spring, throwing 54 innings with an 8-0 record. He struck out 51, walked 21 and had an ERA of 2.46 in his freshman campaign. “He just came in and was an impact guy for us as a freshman in a very difficult league,” Foxboro head coach Derek Suess said. “He continued to impress us every single day. “Pitched with a ton of confidence and didn’t seem like he was a freshman and was shying away from varsity baseball. An outstanding year for him, and he was a big reason why we were able to win so many games.”
Sean O’Leary
As a junior, O’Leary’s use as a two-way player helped Foxboro thrive, with his work on the mound and at the plate. O’Leary hit for a .443 average with 10 doubles, two triples and a homer. He led the Warriors in RBIs with 25 and scored 13 runs. On the mound, he threw 40 1/3 innings, going 6-2 with two saves and 53 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.25. “He had a great year for us both offensively and on the mound,” Suess said. “That’s just an outstanding offensive year for our No. 3 hitter. We really couldn’t ask for much more out of him offensively. As far as a two-way guy, he’s outstanding and one of the best, if not the best, in the league. Just a special player, and it’s exciting we get him back again.”
Honorable mention: Ryan LeClair
BOYS TENNIS
Raj Jetty
Jetty put together a breakout freshman campaign while playing at the No. 3 singles spot for the MIAA Tournament-qualifying Warriors. Jetty compiled an impressive 15-4 record for Foxboro. Despite not yet having the experience of some of his opponents, Jetty’s biggest strength was how he was able to adjust during each match while quickly learning the strengths of those he was playing against. He was recognized as a Hockomock League honorable mention and is a first-time Sun Chronicle All-Star.
Garrett Spillane
The Foxboro senior concluded his four-year career by helping the Warriors earn a MIAA Division 3 Tournament berth, as the team’s 13 wins earned Foxboro one of the best records in the Hockomock League. Spillane finished with a 9-7 record at the No. 1 singles spot while his biggest win of the season came in the playoffs against Medfield. A Hockomock League All-Star, Spillane was at his best when displaying his consistency and calm demeanor on the court. He is a first-time Sun Chronicle All-Star.
GIRLS TENNIS
Hailey Kornbluth
Kornbluth provided the Warriors with a dynamic 1-2 punch in the singles rotation while playing behind fellow selection Athena Li. The Hockomock League All-Star, playing in the No. 2 singles spot, was instrumental in the Warriors earning the Davenport Division title this spring prior to advancing in the MIAA Division 2 Tournament at season’s end. Kornbluth is a first-time Sun Chronicle selection.
Athena Li
The two-time Hockomock League MVP has proved to be not only one of the best in the league, but one of the top competitors in all of New England. Li, a sophomore playing No. 1 singles, put together an undefeated individual season (18-0) to help Foxboro claim the Hockomock-Davenport Division title with a 15-3 regular-season record. The Warriors later advanced to the Sweet 16 in the MIAA Division 2 Tournament. The All-Hockomock selection is a two-time Sun Chronicle All-Star.
Honorable mentions: Analise Jia, Makayla Peck
BOYS TRACK:
Honorable Mention: Dan O’Malley
GIRLS TRACK
Honorable Mention: Grace Preston
GIRLS LACROSSE
Paige Curran
Curran was one of the most dangerous Hockomock League players on the field, finishing second in the league in points with 79 goals and 36 assists in her junior year. A threat to score at any time, Curran joined the career 100-goal club for the Warriors in early May. A finesse player, Curran was crafty as well as level-headed throughout every game. “I think a part of it was she’s very composed,” Foxboro head coach Kath McCullough said. “Some players can very emotional with highs and lows, and she remained steady throughout her game. Her experience with that is important so the younger kids can look to her. She’s a standout for us, on both ends of the field. It was fun to watch her develop and watch her own her game a little bit.”
Mya Waryas
Waryas was a strong presence for the Warriors, finishing third in the league in scoring behind Curran in her junior season. She netted 51 goals and assisted on 32, and joined Curran with her 100th career point coming in the same game. The combination of Curran and Waryas was possibly the best one-two punch in the league, with McCullough saying the friendship between them helped bring them to new heights. “I always say it helps that those two are really good friends — they have that bond together and have been playing since the youth level,” McCullough said. “They do look for each other a lot and rally for each other. They both hit those milestones this year and they pick each other up. They’re not competing, they’re supportive. Combining them together was fun.”
Honorable Mentions: Val Beigel, Meg Burke
SOFTBALL
Vittoria Cuscia
Despite being only a freshman, Cuscia was an experienced pitcher for the Warriors while also batting second. Cuscia had an 8-4 record with an ERA of 1.96 and 74 strikeouts while batting .333, leading the Warriors in RBIs with 17 to be named a Hockomock League All-Star. “She’s a fantastic competitor and a great kid,” Foxboro coach Mark Maguire said. “She’s just one of those kids who’s going to keep getting better. A great attitude, work ethic.”
Peyton Feldman
A key piece to Foxboro’s lineup out of the leadoff spot, Feldman hit .542 for second in the Hockomock League. Her 32 hits in 17 games was paired with 27 stolen bases. She missed three games due to COVID-19, but returned to form shortly after. “She was a great shortstop,” Maguire said. “She’s an exceptional all-around baserunner and player. She’s totally heads-up and is a solid all-around player.” A Hockomock League All-Star, Feldman will continue her softball career at the University of Southern New Hampshire (Div. II) next season.
Honorable mention: Emma Callahan
BOYS LACROSSE
Dylan Kerrigan
Kerrigan was the prime defender for Foxboro, spearheading the defensive front and drawing the top opponent for assignments. The senior defender collected 94 ground balls, caused 53 turnovers and tallied seven points (three goals, four assists).”He would cover the No. 1. He was a leader down on defense,” Noone said. “Intense. Intense. Played with a chip on his shoulder and was a ground-ball machine. He was just the anchor of the defense.”
Lincoln Moore
Benefiting from man-to-man matchups, Moore saw either the best or one of the best defensive pairings each game out. The sophomore scored 50 times, assisted 17, and had enough skill to keep the defense honest when teammate Conor Noone was shut down by opponents. “Lincoln will get you,” Noone said. “... If Lincoln didn’t have their best matchup defenseman, it was basically a game of matchups, and those guys have enough skill to get it done.”
Conor Noone
Despite missing some time to injury, Conor Noone had a quality season where he scored 31 times and assisted 34 scores as a junior. As one of the top offensive picks for the Warriors, he often saw the top opponents in man-to-man coverage and will continue to do so as he enters his senior year next year. “Connor missed four games due to injury and they were shutting him off,” Foxboro head coach Matt Noone said. “Lincoln benefited nicely from that. He’s going to be a beast. The best defense is a good offense, so if we’ve got to play keep-away, we’ll do it, and possessions are going to be more crucial than ever next year. We have playmakers that can make crazy plays, and Conor is a special player.”
Honorable mentions: Tommy Sharkey, Adam Addeche