FOXBORO — Driving to the basket for two points and converting backdoor baskets galore, the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team flourished in producing points in the paint in clinching its own Warrior Classic championship on Tuesday.
The Warriors hit 20 shots from the floor during the first half, scoring 36 points in the paint en route to a 73-50 conquest of Randolph High.
Senior swingman Brandon Borde scored 17 of his 27 points during the initial 16 minutes of play, in addition to collecting five rebounds and dishing out seven assists as Foxboro improved its status for the MIAA Division 2 South Sectional with a 13-8 record.
Other than four ties and one two-point deficit during the first quarter, Foxboro was in control of its destiny, defeating the Blue Devils’ attempts at man-to-man defense with a spread offense, precision movement and precise passing.
The Warriors scored 25 second quarter points on 11-for-15 shooting with Borde scoring 11 points and senior forward Ryan Hughes totaling seven of his 18 points. Senior swingman Donald Rogers delivered a double-double with 11 points and 11 rebounds.
In winning for the second time in as many nights after drubbing Holliston in the opening round, Foxboro relied on its patience in attacking a 14-win Randolph team.
“Everything was clicking,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said of the 43-point first-half production. “We knew that it would be a game of tempo. We wanted to get the game to our tempo, to our style, our speed and we did a really good job of that.”
Borde had six points and three assists, Rogers took down five rebounds and scored six points to put Foxboro on course in the first quarter.
Right from the outset of the second quarter, Foxboro dented Randolph’s defense. Borde drove to the basket for two points, then scored off of a steal before Liam Devlin scored off of a fast break.
Mike Devlin knocked down a 3-pointer and Hughes added three more points for a 32-18 margin.
Over the final three minutes of the first half, Foxboro continued to flourish. Borde nailed a 3-pointer off of Hughes pass. Hughes went back door on the next Warrior possession to score off of a Borde pass for a 37-20 edge, then scored again in low off another feed from Borde.
Other than Randolph hitting four 3-point shots over the final three minutes of the third quarter to narrow Foxboro’s lead to 61-43 entering the fourth quarter, Foxboro was never seriously challenged. The Blue Devils shot just 4-for-14 in the second quarter.
“We were able to get our motion offense going and make them guard us,” Gibbs said. “We executed really well in the first half. We wanted to make it a half-court game, get our concepts going. We got a lot of high-percentage shots.”
Borde continued to attack Randolph’s defense, and the backboard, in the third quarter, scoring nine points, the Warriors converting seven of 12 field goal attempts.
Foxboro has one game remaining before Thursday’s 6 p.m. deadline for MIAA Tournament qualification with a 3 p.m. tapoff at home against Bishop Feehan.
“This a very unselfish group, we had seven seniors out there (minus flu-ridden junior guard Kevin Gallagher) and these guys are a tight-knit group, they know each other’s tendencies,” Gibbs said. “They trust and believe in each other, it’s a fun group to coach.”
The Warriors routed Tri-Valley League member Holliston 82-40 in the first round of the school holiday tournament Monday.
Foxboro gained a 28-4 lead after the first quarter with five players contributing points, 12 from senior and recent 1,000-point scorer Brandon Borde and nine by Donal Rogers.
Borde finished with 16 points and Rogers 11, while freshman Alex Penders came off the bench to score a varsity career high nine points. Foxboro hit 10 3-point shots in the game with Will Morrison and Borde each having two.
Last week, Foxboro finished off its regular season with a 58-57 win over North Attleboro, a game that also saw the Warriors clinch a share of their divisional title and qualify for the MIAA tournament, and Borde's 1000th career point.
Foxboro held a tentative 17-13 lead after a back-and-fourth first quarter but pulled steadily ahead in the second, with senior forward Liam Devlin hitting at the buzzer to make it 39-28 at the half. It was an unbeatable lead.
North tried to fight back in the second half, with 6-foot-5 junior George Ladd hitting layup after layup — and a trio of foul shots — on his way to a 20-point night for the Rocketeers. Junior Brody Rosenberg scored 13 for North and three-first quarter triples gave captain Ethan Friberg nine points.
At one point about midway through the third quarter, North Attleboro managed to pare the deficit down to 46-42 on a Josh Porter field goal.
“The momentum had totally turned,” Gibbs said. “Given the circumstances and what was at stake, obviously we could have folded and we didn’t. We got some big rebounds then came down and executed well and our guys made some really big shots. They showed a lot of mental toughness tonight.”
Also scoring in double figures for Foxboro were senior Donald Rogers with 16 points, and senior co-captain Will Morrison with 15.