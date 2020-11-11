Foxboro Youth Baseball and Softball recently concluded the 2020 season. It was a season that almost never happened due to a number of COVID-19-related obstacles, Chris Fossella, one of the coaches, writes.
Texas Tech took home the championship with an epic playoff run. Texas Tech was the number4 seed and had suffered many close defeats throughout the regular season. To start, they won a thrilling, come-from-behind game vs. Florida. Down to their last strike, Texas Tech got tying and then winning hits from Cam Lucas-Pelletier and Christian Dziok. Ryan McGuire was the winning pitcher in relief.
The momentum continued the next game vs. the number 1 seed Oklahoma State. Colin Trimble was dominant with 10 strikeouts that led to a 4-0 win. A huge 19-1 win vs. Clemson was next. It was an offensive explosion with multiple hits, RBIs, and runs from Jake Fossella, Alex Mironovs, and Alexa Georgantas. That win moved Texas Tech into the best of 3 Championship Series vs. LSU. Brian Sullivan, Zac Georgantas, and Harrison Lamson, combined, for a stellar pitching effort leading to a 9-2 victory in Game 1, Fossella wrote. Jayden Rocha led the way with 3 hits. The Game 2 clincher was another gem by Colin Trimble (12 k’s) leading to a 9-2 to close out the season.
“The coaches were very pleased with the great team effort both offensively and defensively. In the end, it was a successful season for FYBS with no illness amongst any of the players or coaches,” Fossella said. “A special thanks to John Mulkern and Vin Calio and the entire FYBS Board for making the season happen.”