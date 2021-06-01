WALTHAM — Foxboro’s Connor Baughan, a senior captain and midfielder for the Bentley University men’s lacrosse team, has received NCAA Division II All-America status in addition to being named the “short stick” defensive Midfielder of the Year.
Baughan was named a Division II All-America First-Team selection by the U.S. Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association and was also named to USA Lacrosse Magazine’s All-America Second Team.
Baughan attended the Portsmouth (R.I.) Abbey School before attending Bentley.
In addition to his two All-America honors, Baughan also been named to the Northeast 10 Conference First All-Star Team as well as to the All-New England and All-Regon teams.
A finance major at Bentley, Baughan will represent the Falcons Friday at Roger Williams University in Bristol, R.I., at the USILA Division I-II Senior All-Star match.
During his Falcon career, Baughan appeared in 40 matches, with 26 starting assignments. Baughan defensive work was evident in his career total of 101 ground balls with just 17 turnovers.
Baughan becomes the eighth student-athlete from the men’s lacrosse program to be named an All-American, and the first since Max Adler in 2017. Baughan is the first Falcon to be a first team All-American since Bentley Hall of Famer Scott Yavarow in 2002.
Baughan was integral to the Falcons’ 6-4 record and spot in the Northeast 10 Conference quarterfinals, taking three ground balls in the loss to Pace. He was second on the team with 36 ground balls, to go along with seven caused turnovers.
His defensive work helped Bentley post the third lowest team goals against average in the Northeast 10 at 8.94 per match.
That helped Bentley to a 6-3 record in the regular season and a first-round bye in the Northeast 10 playoffs. The Falcons won six of their last seven regular season games to advance to the playoffs — the lone setback being an overtime loss to No. 1 nationally ranked LeMoyne.
Baughan started nine of the 10 matches in which he appeared as a senior, scoring his lone goal of the season and the fifth of his career in a match against St, Michael’s.
Baughan played in 13 matches as a freshman at Bentley and during his sophomore season of 2019, he was a third team All-Notheast 10 selection as a defensive midfielder.
That season, he was also named to the NEILA (New England) First Team, leading Bentley with a career season-best 40 ground balls.