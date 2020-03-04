SOUTH BOSTON — Limited to one goal through two periods of play, Foxboro-Mansfield rallied from a two-goal deficit and took a 4-3 lead midway through the third period in the opening round of the MIAA Division 1 South Tournament last Wednesday.
However, No. 8-seeded Boston Latin (14-3-4) knotted the score on a power play at 10:39, and then scored the game-winner with 1:57 left to deny the Warriors of an upset.
“I can’t feel bad about the way the team played,” Foxboro-Mansfield coach Roy Bain said of his skaters, who lost forward Sam Ledin and goalie Jess Widdop to injury in the final two minutes of the game.
Foxboro-Mansfield overcame a 3-1 deficit after two periods by scoring three unanswered third-period goals. Ella Waryas (at 2:49 from Reese Pereira and Julia Muttart) and Liz Healy (at 4:41 from Emma Garland and Tess Luciano) brought Foxboro-Mansfield back into a draw.
Then at 6:51, Emma Pereira put Foxboro-Mansfield into the lead on a power play, with Melissa Shanteler and Sam Ledin assisting.
“Coming out for that third period, we were a different team, we were skating on all cylinders,” Bain said. “And Boston Latin is a very talented team.”
Lily O’Brien put Foxboro-Mansfield (10-10-1) on the scoreboard, tying the score at 1-1 in the second period with Kylie O’Keefe assisting.