FOXBORO — An eight-run third inning put the Warriors in the driver’s seat for their first win of the season, taking the 16-3 Hockomock League victory over Sharon last Friday, called after six innings due to the mercy rule.
Foxboro rallied from a 2-1 deficit with its third-inning outburst, adding one more in the fourth and six more in the sixth inning.
Sean O’Leary finished 4-for-5 with three doubles as he drove in four runs and scored twice. Jack Watts, Tyler Precott, Mike Marcucella and Louis Carangelo each had two hits, combining for six RBIs.
Nolan Gordon pitched six innings, striking out four and allowing eight hits.
Foxboro 7, Stoughton 3
Host Foxboro surrendered three runs in the first inning, but regained control with four runs in the second inning in a win over Stoughton High Monday.
The Warriors added single runs in the third, fifth and sixth innings to move to 4-4 on the season.
Sean O’Leary pitched seven innings, striking out 10 while allowing four hits and three earned runs. At the plate, Foxboro was led by two hits apiece from Louis Carangelo and Jack Watts. Carangelo had three RBIs and Watts had two RBIs.
Foxboro 11, Quincy 5
Visiting Foxboro erupted for 10 runs in the fifth inning last Thursday, rallying from a 4-0 deficit to a 10-4 lead en route to a non-league triumph over Quincy High at Adams Field.
The Warriors had 10 hits with Liam Mulkern leading the way with three hits. Mulkern also scored twice, along with Louis Carangelo to match the team high.
Ryan LeClair, Tyler Prescott and Mulkern each had two RBIs.
Sean O’Leary pitched three scoreless innings of relief, allowing two hits while tallying seven strikeouts.
Milton 6, Foxboro 3
Foxboro dropped its game against Milton last Wednesday, trailing the whole way in the road contest.
Milton scored two runs in the second inning and added one more in the third. The Warriors answered back with two runs in the fourth, but Milton came right back in the bottom of the fifth with three runs.
Foxboro scored once in the top of the seventh inning, showing life for a late rally, but came up short.
Ryan O’Leary and Tyler Prescott each had two hits in the game, while Louis Carangelo drove in two runs with a triple. In total, Foxboro left nine runners on base.
On the hill, Tom Marcucella went 41/3 innings with three strikeouts and a walk, allowing three earned runs.