For the second straight day, the Foxboro High baseball bested the Black Knights of Stoughton, taking a 12-3 decision Tuesday in their Hockomock League game.
Cam Prescott retired eight batters on strikes and pitched a complete game for Foxboro, allowing seven hits, one walk and one earned run.
Foxboro (4-5) broke the game open with six runs in the fifth inning and three more in the sixth.
Sean Yoest, Sean O’Leary and Mike O’Toole each slugged three hits for Foxboro in its 16-hit attack, while Mike LaVita had a pair of hits.
Foxboro erased a two-run deficit with a trio of third-inning runs. Ryan LeClair was hit by a pitch and Yoest reached base on an infield error, both coming across the plate when O’Leary, a sophomore, had his infield single misplayed.
O’Leary then scored the go-ahead run for the Warriors when LaVita’s two-out infield single was misplayed.
The Warriors threatened in the first inning as Josh Murdock (leadoff single) and O’Leary (infield single with two outs) both reached base. Foxboro threatened again in the second as LaVita drew a leadoff walk and O’Toole singled into center field, but a strikeout and pickoff for a double play ended the inning.
In seeking to beat Stoughton for the second time in as many days, Foxboro yielded single runs to the Black Knights in both the first (on three hits) and second (on two hits) innings.
Prescott survived further damage by stranding two Stoughton baserunners in the first inning, a run at second base in the second out with a strikeout for the final out and a runner at third base in the third frame as second baseman Dylan Quinn fielded a ground ball for the final out.
Foxboro next travels to Milford Thursday.
Seekonk 6, Case 5
SWANSEA — Cam Culpan stroked an RBI single in the top half of the seventh inning, then relief pitcher Kevin Krowe extricated the Warriors from a bases loaded jam in the bottom of the frame to win the South Coast Conference game.
Culpan stroked three of Seekonk’s 11 hits in the game, while Colin Steitz and Krowe each had two hits.
Seekonk (2-2) gained a 6-4 lead in the seventh as Steitz singled and scored on Culpan’s base hit into center field. The Warriors scored a pair of fifth inning runs to take a 5-2 lead.
Seekonk visits Somerset Berkley Friday.
Southeastern Reg. 12, Tri-County 2
FRANKLIN — The Cougars mustered merely five hits in losing the Mayflower League game. Southeastern scored three third-inning runs and four fourth-inning runs to take control.
The Cougars scored both of their runs in the fourth inning on passed balls with Steve Brown and Gerrard Ayotte coming across the plate.
Brown stole three bases for Tri-County.
The Cougars (1-3) visit Holbrook Wednesday.
King Philip 10, Milford 2
WRENTHAM — The Warriors received three-run innings in the third and fifth frames of their Hockomock League win.
Rudy Gately fanned nearly half of the Milford batters he faced in his complete-game outing. Gately finished with 10 strikeouts. allowing four base runners.
The Warriors racked up 14 hits as Nick Viscusi, Conor Cooke, and Dan Nineve each finished with three hits and two RBIs.
King Philip (4-5) takes on Stoughton at home Thursday.