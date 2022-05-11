STOUGHTON — The Warriors scored twice in the third inning and then were held scoreless until notching the 3-2 11-inning Hockomock League win over Stoughton on Monday.
Jack Watts, Tyler Prescott, Tom Marcucella and Liam Mulkern each had two hits in the win, as Watts scored twice from the leadoff spot.
Foxboro had 13 hits to Stoughton’s five as the Warriors had 12 runners reach base. Sean O’Leary pitched 61/3 innings in relief, striking out eight while allowing three hits. He walked two.
Foxboro (8-6, 6-5) visited North Attleboro on Wednesday.
Taunton 7, Foxboro 1
Visiting Foxboro scored once, in the fourth inning, in its loss to Taunton last Friday.
The Warriors had three hits, getting a double from Louis Carangelo. He had one walk and an RBI that scored Ryan LeClair.
Foxboro 7, Canton 1
Ryan LeClair and Louis Carangelo had two hits apiece to lead the host Foxboro High baseball team to a Hockomock League win over Canton High last Thursday.
The Warriors only had five hits. LeClair had two RBIs while Carangelo had one, hitting a double as well. Jack Watts had a hitless day but drove in a run.
On the mound for Foxboro was Nolan Gordon, going all seven innings with nine strikeouts and three hits allowed.