NORTH ATTLEBORO — A three-run top of the sixth inning was all the Foxboro High baseball team needed to rally past North Attleboro High for a 3-1 Hockomock League win last Wednesday afternoon.
The Warriors got their sixth-inning uprising going with Jack Watts reaching on a dropped third strike. Ryan LeClair was then hit by a pitch to put two on with no outs. Sean O’Leary drilled a ground-rule double into left-center to score one run and put two runners in scoring position. Louis Carangelo then emptied the bases with a triple to drive in LeClair and O’Leary to give Foxboro the lead with insurance.
Carangelo was stranded at third after the run-scoring burst came with no outs.
“It would have been nice to get that insurance, but it didn’t happen,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said. “In the end, it didn’t matter because we played great defense and Nolan Gordon pitched lights-out yet again.”
Gordon was masterful on the hill for the Warriors, going seven innings while allowing no earned runs and just three hits. He struck out five and walked one.
“He’s proven through his first few outings that he’s the real deal,” Suess said. “We have a lot of confidence in him and he’s got a lot of confidence in himself. He just went in there and threw strikes, mixed up his pitches and really got (North Attleboro) to get out in front at times where they weren’t finding any barrels.
“For him to complete the way he did today and give us a chance, giving up that one run, that’s just huge.
“To know we can beat a team like that, not only does it build the confidence, but I think it shows Foxboro baseball is ready to challenge anyone at any time,” Suess said. “We owe that all to the kids. They’ve really bought in and proven themselves.”
Leading Foxboro at the plate was O’Leary with two hits, an RBI and a run scored. Louis Carangelo had two RBIs.
Foxboro 11, Norwell 1
Sean O’Leary, Liam Mulkern, and Tom Marcucella each drove in a pair of runs and pitchers Drew Peterson and Mulkern did not allow an earned run as the host Warriors jumped out to an early lead and never looked back in the non-league victory last Thursday.
Foxboro scored three in the first, three in the second, and put the game away with a five-run sixth, as Peterson gave up just two hits in his four innings of work and Mulkern pitched the final two innings.
Ryan LeClair had three hits and a run scored, Sean O’Leary had a hit, two RBI and three runs scored, Louis Carangelo had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored, and Mulkern also had a pair of hits, including a double.
Foxboro 3, Sharon 1
The host Warriors led the entire way, scoring solo runs in the second, third and sixth of their Hockomock League win Monday.
Sharon got one back in the fourth, but it wasn’t enough. The Warriors had six hits, with Sean O’Leary tallying two of them. Nolan Gordon went 61/3 innings on the mound, striking out six and allowing one unearned run.
Foxboro (11-6, 8-5) played on Wednesday, hosting Oliver Ames.