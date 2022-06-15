LOWELL — Foxboro bowed out of Division 3 postseason play with a 6-4 loss to No. 1 Austin Prep in the Division 3 semifinals at LaLacheur Park.
Prep scored once in the first and added another, making it a 2-0 game into the fourth inning. Prep scored four more times in the fourth inning, and No. 5 Foxboro finally broke through in the sixth inning with four runs.
Foxboro was held hitless until the sixth when a Mike Marcucella single got them on the board. A two-run single from Sean O’Leary got runs up for the Warriors and two more RBIs from Tyler Prescott and Liam Mulkern cut the gap to 6-4. Austin Prep’s Austin Bianco, a University of Virginia commit, struck out 13 and was subbed out for relief before re-entering on the mound. Foxboro did all its damage when Bianco wasn’t pitching.
“Everyone knows Austin Prep is a good program and we were going to get their best,” Foxboro coach Derek Suess said. “He was throwing 90 (miles an hour). We don’t see that every day. We battled. Struck out a few too many times, but with a kid like him throwing on the mound, it’s not shocking. It was good to get some life after being no-hit through five innings. They never gave up.”
The late rally by Foxboro was sort of a déjà vu moment for the Warriors, who worked back in earlier games in the postseason before hitting walk-off home runs to advance.
“(Other people) were asking us that, if we had any magic left in the tank. I certainly thought so,” Suess said. “Nothing ever surprised me the last three games. It’s just having confidence in our guys and knowing what they’re capable of doing. It was fun to see. We came up just short. I can’t say enough about our guys.”
The Warriors worked out of a jam in the sixth without allowing a run but couldn’t scrape across more in the season-ending loss.
Foxboro finishes at 16-8 after making the state semifinals for the first time in school history.
The Warriors opened the season 0-3 and could have easily fallen into the same history of prior seasons, but worked back and made adjustments for a memorable postseason run.
“I’m so proud of them. The last few years haven’t been the greatest and we’ve had to scratch and claw for wins,” Suess said. “It was just a building-block into this season. ... We could have easily been content with going .500 but they proved we’re a good ball club and bought into what we’re trying to do and came to work every day and got better. To fall back on a 16-win season, it’s something we can look back on and be proud of.
“It’s an important season overall, for a few reasons,” Suess said. “We’re not going to hang our heads on this loss. We’re going to look forward and be optimistic.”
No. 5 Foxboro 14, No. 4 Bishop Stang 8
An early 10-0 lead from visiting Foxboro was more than enough for it to take down No. 4 Bishop Stang, but a four-run fifth inning put the visiting Warriors firmly in the driver’s seat in Sunday’s quarterfinal-round win.
The Warriors scored once in the first, then added five runs in the second and four runs in the third to put the game at a double-digit lead. Bishop Stang chipped away, scoring five runs across in its half of the third and fourth innings, but a four-run fifth swung the game to a 14-5 lead in favor of Foxboro. Stang’s three runs in the fifth were not enough for a rally attempt.
The Warriors were led at the plate by Sean O’Leary’s three hits and five RBIs. He had two triples, along with Jack Watts (1-for-5, two runs, three RBI), Louis Carangelo (1-for-4, three runs, two RBI) and Kyle Mello (1-for-3, two runs, RBI). In total, Foxboro scored 14 times on 11 hits and walked six times.
Tom Marcucella pitched three innings to earn the save, striking out one while allowing one hit and one run. Nick Gordon got the winning decision.
Foxboro 7, Sandwich 6
Host Foxboro High kept its late-innings antics going in the second round of the MIAA Division 3 state baseball tournament last Wednesday, walking off for the second consecutive game with a Liam Mulkern two-run homer to beat No. 12 Sandwich High.
Mulkern’s homer was the only extra-base hit of the day for the No. 5 Warriors, who were down to their last out.
Mulkern’s homer came after a two-out walk to Tyler Prescott. Mulkern faced seven pitches, getting down to two strikes, before turning on a pitch and calling it a ballgame.
Mulkern finished the day with four RBIs, joining Sean O’Leary as the only Foxboro batters with multiple hits. Prescott had two RBIs.