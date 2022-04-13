FOXBORO — The North Attleboro Rocketeers got five scoreless innings from Danny Curran to go with a five-run third inning, where Tyler DeMattio drove in Derek Maceda with one out, allowing the Rocketeer baseball team to score four more runs from the next six straight batters in a 9-1 romp over Foxboro Monday.
North Attleboro had four straight hits during that critical third-inning stretch, including three doubles, to take the lead for good.
Maceda scored again in the fourth on a DeMattio double. The Rocketeers added another on a Christian Bates RBI sacrifice fly. Maceda finished 3-for-4 with a triple and a walk. David Floyd finished 3-for-3 with two RBIs and Tyler Bannon finished 2-for-3 with an RBI.
The Rocketeers (4-0) hosted Franklin on Wednesday, while Foxboro (0-2) played Attleboro on Wednesday at home.