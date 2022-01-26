NORTH ATTLEBORO — Coach Lisa Downs hopes that her Foxboro High girls’ basketball team is trending for an upswing.
The Warriors used a 19-point second quarter to take control of their Hockomock League game against North Attleboro High Monday night, leaving the Ken Pickering Gymnasium with a 57-36 victory.
Hannah Blake (15 points), Erin Foley (12) and Cam Collins (11) paced Foxboro, which entered the game having lost three of four contests.
“It was a tough road last week,” Downs said of previous losses to Hockomock powers Franklin and Oliver Ames. “We learned some things that we need to work on.”
Foxboro held just a 10-8 lead after the first quarter, but gained a 29-20 edge by halftime as freshmen Ava Hill and Kailee Sullivan each scored six points. The Warriors then limited North Attleboro (3-7) to six third-quarter points and continued to add to the lead with Foley scoring eight fourth-quarter points, hitting two 3-pointers.
“We fought hard, but we struggle with scoring,” North Attleboro coach Nikki Correia said.
Summer Doherty scored 14 points and Ava McKeon 11 for the Rocketeers.
Foxboro 69, Milford 30
MILFORD — Freshman Kailey Sullivan delivered a career-high 23 points, hitting three 3-pointers as the Warriors won for the second time in as many days, beating the Scarlet Hawks in a Hockomock League Davenport Division game Tuesday.
Sullivan scored eight first-quarter points, while Erin Foley scored seven of her 13 points during the second quarter, hitting two 3-pointers as Foxboro gained a 42-10 lead by halftime. The Warriors hit six 3-pointers.
Cam Collins added 12 points, one of eight Warriors to contribute points. Foxboro (6-4) visits Canton Friday.
Oliver Ames 65, Foxboro 30
FOXBORO — The Warriors could not find the bottom of the basket in the first half of their Hockomock League loss, trailing 35-9 at intermission last Friday.
Cam Collins scored 14 points for Foxboro (4-4).
“We played awful and they must have shot 70 percent,” Foxboro coach Lisa Downs said of the offensive output.
Oliver Ames hit on seven 3-pointers wile Kailee Sullivan hit the lone Warrior trifecta.