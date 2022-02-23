FOXBORO — In what Foxboro High boys basketball coach Jonathan Gibbs called “our best game of the season for sure,” the Warriors led from start to finish against overmatched Middleboro High and captured their own Warrior Classic with a dominating 83-52 decision Tuesday night.
Foxboro jumped out to a nine-point lead after the first quarter, upped the lead to 10 at halftime, then put the game away with a 26-11 third quarter en route to the tournament title.
“I thought it was our best all-around effort of the year,” Gibbs said. “We were in control the whole way, we were very consistent with our execution on both sides of the ball, and I was glad about the way we came out of the locker room for the third quarter to get some separation.”
Tournament MVP Dylan Gordon poured in 28 points for the Warriors, while teammate Alex Penders, who was named to the all-tournament team, tallied 16 and Sam Golub added 13, 12 of which came on his four three-pointers.
The Warriors (12-8, 8-8 in the Hockomock) will host Hopkinton at 2 p.m. Thursday in a rescheduled non-league game, hoping to improve its seeding for the MIAA Division 2 tournament.
Foxboro 58, Medfield 54
Host Foxboro team pulled away in the second half, downing Medfield Monday night in the first round of the Warrior Classic.
Foxboro held a 20-15 lead through the first eight minutes, but saw Medfield (10-7) rally to even the score at halftime 30-all.
“We got off to a good start in the first quarter, and then things evened out a little bit through the second,” Foxboro head coach Jon Gibbs said. “Then in the third quarter, we were able to turn up our defense and focus a little bit. I think we had out best defensive quarter of the game in the third, getting some stops and allowing us some separation.”
The Warriors shot ahead to a 47-39 lead at the end of the third quarter, and maintained the upper hand the rest of the way for the win.
“Down the stretch we were able to execute, made some key plays when we had to and held on for a good win,” Gibbs said.
Leading Foxboro’s scorers was Dylan Gordon with 22. Alex Penders added 14 points, with Sam Golub scoring nine points.
“Dylan, he’s been very consistent for us in scoring,” Gibbs said of Gordon’s night. “He has the ability to get to the rim and finish inside, and we definitely saw some of that tonight.”
Foxboro 51, Canton 47
Senior Dylan Gordon scored the final four points of the game on a layup and a pair of free throws to provide the final margin of victory for the visiting Warriors in their final regular-season league game last Friday.
The Warriors jumped out to a 12-5 first-quarter lead, but found themselves tied at 36-all at the end of the third quarter before rallying late.
Gordon, held to just two points in the first half, scored 15 of his 17 points in the second half, while teammate Alex Penders tallied 12 and Ryan LeClair added seven.
Foxboro 67, Stoughton 66
The visiting Warriors trailed practically the entire Hockomock League game before taking their first lead of the contest with just under two minutes left and escaped with the narrow victory over Stoughton last Wednesday.
Despite playing the previous night, Foxboro played well from the outset but still found itself trailing 22-14 after the first quarter, and by five at halftime. The Black Knights upped their lead to 54-46 after three quarters, but the Warriors began to make some plays and got stops in earning what coach Jonathan Gibbs called “a very gritty victory.”
Senior Dylan Gordon led Foxboro with 16 points, Cam Barreira chipped in 15 (on five three-pointers), and Alex Penders and junior Ryan LeClair each scored 14, with 11 of LeClair’s points coming in the fourth quarter.