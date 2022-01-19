FRANKLIN — The Panthers went on an 11-3 surge over the first four minutes of the Hockomock League game and never relented in beating Foxboro, 78-53, on Tuesday.
Dylan Gordon scored 12 points and Sam Golub 10 for Foxboro (2-4), which faced just a 35-23 deficit at the half.
Franklin went on a 24-point third-quarter surge to take a 21-point lead into the fourth quarter. Alex Penders added nine points for the Warriors.
Foxboro remains on the road for a Hockomock League game Friday at Oliver Ames.
Foxboro 70, Abington 65
ABINGTON — Dylan Gordon notched eight of his 27 points during the fourth quarter as Foxboro posted a season-high scoring output Monday.
Foxboro (2-3) led 33-25 at halftime after Gordon scored 15 of his points over the first 16 minutes. Five Warriors scored in their 20-point fourth quarter.
The Warriors took a 50-44 lead into the fourth quarter and never saw the Green Wave close to fewer than five points.
“We’re on the upswing,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said.
Alex Penders added 18 points, Sam Golub eight points, including two of Foxboro’s eight 3-pointers in the game, and Cam Barreira also hit two trifectas.
Sharon 68, Foxboro 55
SHARON — Despite 25 points from junior forward Alex Penders, the Warriors came up short in the Davenport Division loss to the Eagles last Friday.
Dylan Gordon had 12 points for Foxboro (1-3). Both team hit seven 3-pointers in the contest. Sharon gained a 31-24 halftime lead and held Foxboro at bay the rest of the way.
Penders and Sam Golub (nine points) each hit two 3-pointers for Foxboro.