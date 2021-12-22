MANSFIELD — It was a dazzling display by the Mansfield High boys’ basketball team at both ends of the floor of the James Albertini Gymnasium Monday against Foxboro High.
The Hornets hit on 26 shots from the floor, including seven 3-point field goals.
At the other end of the court, the Hornets limited the Warriors to single-digit outputs in three of the four quarters contested, and to merely one field goal in both the first and fourth quarters.
And it was what occurred between the foul lines, the tried-and-true Hornet formula for transition offense which resulted in a head-spinning 66-26 victory over the Warriors.
Senior guard Matt Hyland produced 17 points for Mansfield, while junior frontcourtman Chris Hill added 15 to go along with seven rebounds. Most notably, the Hornets received points from 11 players. Senior swingman Dylan Gordon scored half of Foxboro’s 26 points.
“They were outstanding; the pace that they play at is remarkable,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said in praise of Mansfield. “We weren’t ready for it. We talked about their speed in transition and the way that they swarm on defense.
“They flew down the court, and when they didn’t score in transition, they put our defense on its heels.
“Our heads were spinning because of their pace of play.”
Hyland produced a highlight-reel third quarter for Mansfield by scoring nine points and factoring into 14 of the Hornets’ 21 points in the session.
Hyland scored the first three points of the second half, scoring twice on defense-defying drives within the first two minutes to create a 39-13 advantage.
A Hyland steal and basket made the margin 46-18, and then he set up both Anthony Sacchetti (after a Hill steal for a three-point play) and Hill for baskets as well.
The Hornets shot 9-for-13 from the floor during the third quarter in scoring 21 points.
The Hornets scored the first eight points of the game, six as a result of Foxboro turnovers, and committed just one turnover during the first quarter and held Foxboro (1-for-13 shooting) without a field goal until single digits remained on the clock.
The Hornets created a 15-1 lead when Caden Colby fetched an offensive rebound and turned that into a drive to the basket for two points.
“We took them (Foxboro) out early; it looked like the rim was a little tight for them,” Vaughan said. “If you don’t make baskets early, it can be a long night.”
Mansfield shot 8-for-12 from the floor in the second quarter in taking a 34-11 margin by intermission.
Mansfield scored the first nine points of the second quarter, with sophomore Ed McCoy knocking down a 3-pointer off of a Foley feed.
“Defensively, they (Mansfield) closed down driving and passing lanes, their speed and physicality was at another level,” Gibbs added. “It’s a learning experience for us; a team like that will expose you for any flaws that you might have.”
Foxboro is off until a Dec. 29 non-league game at home against Hopkinton.
Foxboro 67, Stoughton 56
Dylan Gordon took over in the fourth quarter by scoring nine points as host Foxboro rallied from a 38-31 deficit after three quarters to win the Hockomock League barn-burner last Friday night.
Stoughton held a 24-21 lead at the half, but a 3-point field goal by Cam Barreira in the final seconds of the third quarter jump-started the Warrior comeback.