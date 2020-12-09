Just hearing the squeak of sneakers, the swish of the netting with a well-arched shot — not to mention the exuberance and energy that high school athletes bring to the basketball court is enough to make a demonstrative “win” for high school boys’ basketball coaches in the area.
After the COVID-19 pandemic swept away the entire spring season and altered the complexion of the fall sports calendar, basketball coaches were fearful that the challenge of competing indoors in view of health and safety guidelines just might erase “the most wonderful time” of the year.
Fortunately, the MIAA, in cooperation with the state department of health, sanctioned basketball competition for the winter. Even if preseason practice is two weeks late and the season will consist of some 10-12 games, not to mention that there will be no sectional and state tournaments, the game will go on.
Aside from student-athletes wearing masks with social distancing on the sidelines and in the stands, the modifications to the rules of the game as presented by the MIAA’s Basketball Committee and Task Force are designed to allow for a safe environment for competition. Those changes include:
- A flip of a coin instead of a jump ball to begin a game.
- No halftime, with expanded rest periods of time between the quarters.
- Instead of coaches concocting an out of bounds play from under the basket against either a zone or defense, the ball will be inbounded from the sidelines.
- Instead of six players crowding the lane on a free throw situation, only four players will be allowed to be in the boxes.
Hockomock League schools will each play a 10-game season, including a home-and-away series with either Davenport or Kelley-Rex Division members. There is projected to be a postseason Hockomock League championship tournament similar to the soccer and field hockey seasons this fall.
Foxboro High coach Jon Gibbs and his Warriors shared the Davenport Division title in the Hockomock League last winter, won 14 games overall and qualified for the MIAA Tournament. The Warriors will play only 10 games with no non-league contests and there will be no MIAA Tournament title to be contended for.
“I think the game will be similar, other than the kids having to wear masks,” Gibbs said. “What happens on the court, I think the game will look a lot like basketball, which is good.
“People were floating out ideas that it would be only zone defenses, no rebounding and they didn’t do that.”
Gibbs looks at all the modifications, but none were specifically directed at restrictions on live play. There will still be man-to-man defense, full- and half-court presses and contending for rebounds.
“The jump balls, no free throw-rebounding, sideline out of bounds plays, it was more dead-ball situations that they played around with,” Gibbs said of the recommendations from the MIAA Basketball Committee. “Once we’re in live play, it will be pretty close to normal basketball — only with masks on.
“It will be interesting to see how the kids play with masks on, but we’ll practice with the masks every day and like anything else, you get used to it over time. The first couple of days will be strange, but the soccer and field hockey kids adjusted to it.”
Gibbs is also concerned about the physical conditioning of players and the potential for injury having missed nine months of any semblance of their normal basketball competition.
“Nobody is really letting people in for gym time,” Gibbs said, “so I’ve been telling them go for a run around the neighborhood and get some shots off in the driveway.”
“I’m not too picky, we’ll make it work. We’ll do whatever we need to do to get out there on the court.”