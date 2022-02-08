NORTH ATTLEBORO — Senior co-captain Brody Rosenberg poured in 21 points and junior guard Givany Carney tossed in a career-high 17 as North Attleboro pulled away for a 59-43 Hockomock League victory over Foxboro High Tuesday night.
The Rocketeers trailed by a point after the first quarter, but entered halftime with a 26-22 lead before embarking on a 16-7 third-quarter scoring spree that gave them a 42-29 lead and coasted to victory.
“It’s something that we’ve struggled with, coming out flat,” said North coach Sean Mulkerrins, “so we didn’t necessarily make halftime changes, but we sent reminders of our offensive and defensive game plan, and that gave us the breathing room to hang on in the fourth.”
Junior forward Alex Penders led all scorers with 22 for the Warriors, while senior Dylan Gordon chipped in 11 and Sam Golub added eight.
North Attleboro improved to 3-10 in the league and 3-11 overall, and will visit Canton on Friday. Foxboro (5-8, 6-8) hosts Sharon on Friday.
Foxboro 72, King Philip 60
FOXBORO — If Foxboro High’s Dylan Gordon comes up short in his bid for Hockomock League’s boys basketball MVP, he certainly will hold that title for the Warriors.
The Warriors’ senior swingman poured in 36 points to power Foxboro to a win over King Philip Regional High in their Hockomock League clash Sunday.
Foxboro came out gunning to take a 43-27 lead by the half, benefiting from going 12-for-16 at the foul line.
“They were pretty much in control the whole way,” KP coach Dave DeStefano said. “They had too many shots and too many trips to the free-throw line for my liking.”
While King Philip (4-11, 2-9 league) held Foxboro (6-6, 5-6) to only one foul shot in the second half, KP could not get back into the game despite 22 points from Will Laplante. Tommy Martorano added 11 points for Foxboro and Braeden Sottrele 10.
“I thought it was one of our more efficient games offensively,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We had high-quality shots, our ball movement was really good, our execution was also good. We’re really happy with the improvement that we’ve been seeing over the last few weeks.”