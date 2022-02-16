FOXBORO — The Warriors found themselves in a big early hole in the Hockomock League contest but parlayed a big third quarter to finally take the lead on the way to edging Oliver Ames, 55-53, Tuesday night.
The Tigers led 18-7 after the first quarter and 28-23 at halftime, but Foxboro outscored OA 20-14 in the third quarter and held off the Tigers the rest of the way.
Junior Alex Penders tallied a career-high 30 points, while senior Dylan Gordon added 14 for the Warriors, who improved to 6-8 in the league and 7-8 overall. Oliver Ames, which led the Davenport Division despite entering the game with a 7-7 league record, fell to 8-11 overall.
Foxboro visited Stoughton for a makeup game Wednesday.
Sharon 64, Foxboro 60
The host Eagles staved off a late Warriors rally and emerged with the Hockomock League victory last Friday.
Sharon held a one-point lead at halftime, went up by six at halftime before Foxboro closed the gap to 53-51 after three quarters, but could not hit the big baskets down the stretch.
“It was a great high school basketball game,” said coach Jon Gibbs, “and the kids played really hard, and I’m really proud of how they competed. They played hard enough to win.”
Dylan Gordon and Alex Penders each had 16 for the Warriors, and Ryan LeClair had eight points.
North Attleboro 59, Foxboro 43
Senior co-captain Brody Rosenberg poured in 21 points and junior guard Givany Carney tossed in a career-high 17 as visiting North Attleboro pulled away for a Hockomock League victory over Foxboro High last Tuesday night.
The Rocketeers trailed by a point after the first quarter, but entered halftime with a 26-22 lead before embarking on a 16-7 third-quarter scoring spree that gave them a 42-29 lead and coasted to victory.
Junior forward Alex Penders led all scorers with 22 for the Warriors, while senior Dylan Gordon chipped in 11 and Sam Golub added eight.
North Attleboro improved to 3-10 in the league and 3-11 overall, and will visit Canton on Friday. Foxboro (5-8, 6-8) hosts Sharon on Friday.