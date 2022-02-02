TAUNTON — The Foxboro High boys basketball team battled back from deficits of 21-5 in the first quarter and 64-51 early in the fourth quarter, but had time run out on their Hockomock League upset plans of Kelley-Rex Division-leading Taunton High, coming up short 69-68 to the Tigers in their Hockomock League clash Monday night.
Foxboro junior guard Som Golub, who finished with 13 points, took an in-bounds pass in the final seconds with the Warriors trailing 69-66 and put in a layup, but Taunton (11-1, 11-0) was able to run out the clock without in-bounding the ball to hang on for the win.
Senior Dylan Gordon led Foxboro (5-6, 4-6 league) with 22 points, including 13 in the second quarter to get the Warriors back into the game and only trail 43-37 at halftime. Alex Penders also was in double-figure scoring with 15 points.
The Warriors are at Stoughton Friday.
Foxboro 46, Canton 40
FOXBORO — Senior guard Dylan Gordon scored 12 of his game-high 20 points in the fourth quarter as the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team downed Canton High 46-40 last Friday in a Hockomock League game.
Gordon hit on all five free-throw attempts in the fourth quarter, in addition to a clutch 3-pointer with a minute left to give the Warriors their first lead of the game.
The Warriors outscored the Bulldogs 27-12 in the second half after a slow start to trail 28-19 at intermission, but picked up their defensive intensity in the third quarter to pull within 30-28.
“We didn’t have a lot of energy or a lot of focus at the start of the game,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said. “We upped our energy level and were a lot more aggressive in the second half.”