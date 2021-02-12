Although noted for their marksmanship from the floor and being adept at shooting trifectas, the Foxboro High boys’ basketball team was able to make just a pair of 3-pointers against Attleboro High Friday night.
Not just that, but the Warriors were limited to eight points or less in three of the four quarters of their Hockomock League contest, and with a young (only three seniors), but potentially productive lineup for the future, the upset plan by the Warriors was foiled by the Bombardiers.
Attleboro (9-3) had 10 players score and its man-to-man defense and strength in the paint was too much for Foxboro to cope with as AHS took home a 55-33 victory.
Junior guard Evan Houle (13 points, five assists), Justin Daniels (nine points) and Joe Francois-Annevil (eight points) led all Bombardier scorers.
“There’s no question that their pace and physicality got the best of us,” Foxboro coach Jon Gibbs said.
Attleboro scored the first six points of the game with Houle hitting a 10-foot jumper, Alec Eaton nailing two free throws and Houle scoring off of a steal.
The Bombardiers owned a 16-7 lead after the first quater with both Justin Daniels — on three power drives to the basket — and Houle each having six points, while Alvin Harrison notched three rebounds. AHS shot 7-for-15 from the floor in the quarter, scoring all 16 points in the paint.
The Bombardiers then scored the first 15 points of the second quarter over a three-minute span, totaling 18 of their 21 points in the quarter in the paint and making nine of 14 field goal attempts for a a 37-15 lead by halftime.
Eaton hit a 3-pointer and two free throws in the surge. Both Trevor White (six points, eight rebounds, three blocked shots) and Harrison scored in low off of Houle passes.
“The defensive pressure hurt them early and we got some transition baskets,” Attleboro coach Mark Houle said. “Our defense has been pretty good the last few games and that’s what we wanted to do, come out and play good half-court defense.”
Junior Dylan Gordon (13 points), senior Myles Horsley (nine points) and sophomore Alex Penders (nine points) paced Foxboro (2-7).
Defense set the tone for the AHS offense as the Bombardiers held Foxboro to 3-for-15 shooting from the floor, while forcing six turnovers in the first quarter. Foxboro committed seven more second quarter miscues to fuel the Bombardiers’ transition game.
“Credit Attleboro, they came out and played really hard physically,” Gibbs said. “They forced some turnovers. We talked about trying to slow them down and keep them out of transition by taking care of the ball and taking good shots, but easier said than done.”
Penders (10 rebounds) scored four second quarter points for Foxboro. The Warriors reeled off seven straight points midway through the third quarter as Gordon scored in low and hit two free throws, while Penders converted a three-point play.’
“We adjusted a little better in the second half,” Gibbs said, “but was good for us to play an 8-3 Kelley-Rex team was important for us to have that challenge. We’ll be better for it down the road.”
Attleboro hit 24 shots from the floor, only two of which were 3-pointers.
“We have a young group (three seniors) too, so we’re trying to get a lot of guys time,” Houle said of the distribution of minutes. “Those sophomores and juniors are working hard and getting some good quality minutes.”
Attleboro has a 2 p.m. tipoff Monday at home against Stoughton, while Foxboro visits North Attleboro for a 7 p.m. game.