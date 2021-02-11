CANTON — The Warriors swept the season series with the Bulldogs, carving out the Hockomock League victory with nine 3-point field goals.
Alex Penders and Dylan Gordon (with two 3-pointers) each scored 17 for Foxboro (2-6). Sam Golub added 12 points by sinking four 3-pointers.
Foxboro owned a 25-17 halftime lead and reeled off the first eight points of the third quarter to take control, with Gordon scoring eight points in the quarter. Foxboro took a 42-26 lead into the fourth quarter. The Warriors (2-6) host Attleboro Friday.