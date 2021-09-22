NORTH ATTLEBORO — The North Attleboro High boys’ cross country team broke into the win column for the first time this Hockomock League season by stepping past Foxboro High 23-34 Tuesday.
Griffin Gouck (17:32), Will Atwood and Chris Galligan placed 2-3-4 for the Rocketeers to gain the win. Nick Olson captured the No. 1 spot for Foxboro, covering the course in 17:18 for a 14-second margin of victory.
North Attleboro 23, Foxboro 34: 1-Nick Olson (F), 2-Griffin Gouck (NA), 3-Will Atwood (NA), 4-Chris Galligan (NA), 5-Brooke Stone (F), 6-Casey Poirier (NA), 7-Steve Yanni (F), 8-Jason Drinan (NA), 9-Chris Proulx (F), 10-Nate Bennett (NA), 17:18, course 3.1 mi.