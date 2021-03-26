Posting its first Hockomock League title in 15 years and first victory over Franklin High in nearly a decade, the King Philip Regional High boys’ hockey team will certainly remember all of the positives to emerge from the pandemic-ridden 2021 season.
And so will the skaters from Dighton-Rehoboth Regional High and Seekonk High, who not only captured their first-ever South Coast Conference championship, but completed the season unbeaten as well.
Five of those KP Warriors and four from the co-op roster of D-R/Seekonk highlight the selections to The Sun Chronicle 2021 Boys Hockey All-Star Team.
Senior defensemen David Lawler and Rocco Bianculli join four-year varsity veteran forward Conor Cooke, 13-point producer Shaun Fitzpatrick and freshman Brad Guden, who was the Warriors’ leading scorer with 20 points.
D-R/Seekonk is represented among the area’s elite hockey players by senior captain and 23-point scoring defenseman Wyatt Nastar, 11-goal scorer Devin Dailey, 25-point producer Liam Fecteau and 20-point scorer Noah Bastis.
“I knew that we had the firepower,” King Philip High coach Paul Carlow said of his Warriors, who finished 9-1 and presented Carlow him with his 50th career victory.
King Philip finished the season on a seven-game winning streak and posted a 6-0 mark on its home ice while tying for second in the Hockomock League in goals (61) and third in the loop in goals against (21).
D-R/Seekonk out-shot foes by an average of 41-21, with six games with 40 or more shots. D-R/Seekonk scored four goals or more in nine of its 11 games, going 10-0-1 for its first hockey title in the 39 years that the SCC has been in existence.
Rounding out The Sun Chronicle Boys All-Stars are trios from Mansfield High, Foxboro High, Bishop Feehan and North Attleboro High, along with Norton High’s All-TVL selection and leading scorer Mike Whalen, and a pair of Attleboro High Bombardiers — junior goalie Nick Piazza and sophomore forward Aidan Dryjowicz.
Bishop Feehan is represented by junior goaltender Ryan D’Amato, senior captain and 10-point scorer Kevin Barrera, along with sophomore defenseman Thomas Franzosa.
Mansfield High’s Sun Chronicle All-Stars include eight-goal scorer Mark DeGirolamo, seven-goal scorer Dillion Benoit and senior captain and seven-point producer Cam Page.
The Foxboro High Warriors boast senior captain and 14-point producer Brady Daly, senior captain and 15-point producer Kirk Leach, and junior power right wing Jack Watts.
The eight-win Rocketeers have smooth skating senior captain Charlie Connolly, 12-goal scorer, junior left wing Brady Sarro and their leading scorer, 23-point producer junior Nik Kojoian.