FOXBORO — Derek Axon scored two goals, one during a four-goal first-period surge as the Warriors snapped a six-game losing skid with a 5-2 non-league victory over Norton on Monday.
Axon scored the game-winning goal for Foxboro (4-6), while adding a third-period goal.
Ben Ricketts set up Steve Bridges for the go-ahead goal for Foxboro, while scoring the second goal. Alex Coviello collected two first-period assists, setting up Axon and Tom Marcucella.
Foxboro took a 4-1 lead after one period and maintained the three-goal margin heading into the third period.
Oliver Ames 6, Foxboro 3
FOXBORO — The Tigers scored five first-period goals en route to the Hockomock League win over Foxboro last Wednesday.
Ben Ricketts (from Lou Muttart and Jack Watts) and Alex Coviello scored first-period goals for Foxboro.
Steve Bridges added a third-period goal, assisted by Covoiello.