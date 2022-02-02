FHS_NAHS HKY (copy)

North Attleboro High’s Charlie Connolly (18) and Kaden Burns (4) try to catch up to Foxboro High’s Derek Axon (15) during the teams’ Jan. 27 contest at Foxboro Sports Center.

 MARK STOCKWELL / FOR THE FOXBORO REPORTER

FOXBORO — Derek Axon scored two goals, one during a four-goal first-period surge as the Warriors snapped a six-game losing skid with a 5-2 non-league victory over Norton on Monday.

Axon scored the game-winning goal for Foxboro (4-6), while adding a third-period goal.

Ben Ricketts set up Steve Bridges for the go-ahead goal for Foxboro, while scoring the second goal. Alex Coviello collected two first-period assists, setting up Axon and Tom Marcucella.

Foxboro took a 4-1 lead after one period and maintained the three-goal margin heading into the third period.

Oliver Ames 6, Foxboro 3

FOXBORO — The Tigers scored five first-period goals en route to the Hockomock League win over Foxboro last Wednesday.

Ben Ricketts (from Lou Muttart and Jack Watts) and Alex Coviello scored first-period goals for Foxboro.

Steve Bridges added a third-period goal, assisted by Covoiello.