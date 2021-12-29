NEW BEDFORD — After a 10-day hiatus from competition, the Foxboro High boys hockey team returned to the ice and took a 5-4 victory over Old Rochester Regional High Tuesday at the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament at Hetland Arena.
Jack Watts scored twice and had three assists for Foxboro (2-0), which plays the winner of the Bishop Stang-Dartmouth game Thursday at 8 p.m. in the championship game.
“We’ve been skating well in practice, we just haven’t had any games,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said.
The Warriors scored pairs of goals in the second and third periods. Watts’ second goal of the game a minute into the third period regained the lead at 4-3 for Foxboro before ORR knotted the score in the sixth minute. Watts set up Matt Grace for Foxboro’s fifth goal, at 7:09, for what was the game-winning goal.
Alex Coviello tied the game for Foxboro with a goal in the first period. The game was tied at 3-3 after Watts scored off of an assist from Tom Marcucella with one second left in the second period.
Josh Marcoux totaled 17 saves for Foxboro, allowing one goal in both the first and third periods.