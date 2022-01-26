FOXBORO — The old hockey adage is about putting pucks on net, creating scoring chances without being the prettiest composed scenarios. King Philip Regional High’s Brad Guden did exactly that.
The sophomore defenseman put the puck in the back of the Foxboro High net three times last Wednesday at Foxboro Sports Center with the Warriors skating to a 6-1 victory.
King Philip scored the first two goals of the Hockomock League game and netted a trio of second-period goals while junior goalie Kyle Abbott and the Warrior defense kept Foxboro off of the scoreboard through the final 30 minutes.
KP (3-5-1) snapped a three-game (0-2-1) winless streak, while Foxboro (3-2) suffered its third straight setback.
Guden scored the third and fourth goals for KP during the second period en route to a hat-trick performance. Guden flipped a shot from the left point that found its way through the Foxboro defense at 1:32 of the second period, with Max Robison assisting.
Guden scored again at 6:39 during a 4-on-4 situation. Once again Guden uncorked a shot at Foxboro goalkeeper Josh Marcoux from the left side, this time the puck glancing off of the skate of a Foxboro defender into the right corner of the net.
Guden delivered his third goal at 9:13 of the third period, similarly with a wrist shot, with Sean Crowther assisting.
“We let in a couple of softies,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk confessed. “We played hard, we finished up strong in the third period.” Foxboro narrowed the KP lead to 2-1 at 6:52 of the first period when senior captain Ben Ricketts stole the puck in the KP zone and unleashed a shot in the slot.
“We had to come out with that same intensity that we did in the third period in the first period,” Cedorchuk said, Foxboro being outshot 37-15 by KP. “We didn’t have enough puck possession in the first period and some in the second period.”
Sophomore Sam Naggar gave KP the lead at 1:26 of the first period with his first goal of the season, a shot from the left point, with Guden assisting.
Senior John Campbell, returning to the lineup from the injured list, scored two minutes later, at 3:34, finishing off a breakaway bid by Crowther, with Kevin Birenbaum also assisting.
“We played a more complete period during the second period with three goals,” King Philip coach Paul Carlow. “This was a better three-period effort.”
Crowther presented KP with a 5-1 lead entering the third period by scoring at 13:10 of the second period, a breakaway down the left side.
“We came out strong (in the first period), we got the two-goal lead and we kind of let off a little bit,” Carlow said of the final 12 minutes of that session.
Foxboro was unable to capitalize on a power play in the eighth minute of the first period, though Jack Watts on a drive off of a faceoff and Ricketts in close tested Abbott.
KP gained a man advantage with 1:40 left in the first period, but Foxboro’s Derek Axon nearly stole the Wrentham skaters’ thunder with a shorthanded-goal bid.
KP had a second power-play chance two minutes into the second period with Shaun Fitzpatrick twice creating chances in close, while Guden had a partial breakaway bid denied by Marcoux.
King Philip later had a two-man advantage of 58 seconds but the chance went unfulfilled. Then Foxboro had a man advantage facing a 4-1 deficit with four minutes to go with Abbott taking away scoring bids by Alex Coviello and Watts.
Canton 9, Foxboro 1
FOXBORO — With three goalkeepers out with illness, the Foxboro High Warriors had a most difficult defensive assignment in meeting with Davenport Division-leading Canton Monday. The Bulldogs scored three first-period goals en route to the Hockomock League win.
Jack Watts scored a late first-period goal for the Warriors (3-4). Foxboro hosted Oliver Ames Wednesday.