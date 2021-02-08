BROCKTON — Senior Kirk Leach and junior Steve Bridges each scored a pair of goals as the Foxboro Warriors skated past the Tigers in the Hockomock League game.
Foxboro (4-3) gained a 5-0 lead after one period with Jack Spinney tending goal in the first period for the Warriors, while Josh Marcoux took over the final two periods in preserving the shutout.
Bridges tallied twice in the first period, the go-ahead goal at 2:20 and the Warriors’ fourth goal at 11:30. Mike Grace, Eoin Reager and Leach scored tallied in the first period for Foxboro. Brady Daly, Derek Axon, Ben Ricketts and Tom Marcucella all netted goals for the Warriors.
Foxboro returns to its home ice, the Foxboro Sports Center, for a Hockomock League game with Canton Wednesday.