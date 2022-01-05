CANTON — Senior Jack Watts and freshman Brett Axon both produced hat tricks as the Foxboro High boys’ hockey team skated to a 10-3 victory over Blue Hills Regional High last Wednesday.
Watts scored a pair of second-period goals for Foxboro (3-0) while Axon tallied twice in a five-goal third-period onslaught by the Warriors.
Watts totaled nine points with six assists in the contest. A left wing on a line with center Matt Grace, Watts guided Foxboro to a 5-2 lead into the third period as a result of goals at 8:08 and at 9:51 of the second period.
Foxboro surrendered single goals to Blue Hills in each period. The Warriors travel to Hetland Arena in New Bedford Thursday to meet Bishop Stang in the 8 p.m. championship game of the Dartmouth Holiday Tournament.
Axon scored the first of his three goals in the second period and netted his hat-trick goal at 12:15 of the third period. Watts tallied his third goal at 7:37 of the third period.
Goals by Grace (3:14 from Watts) and the first career goal by freshman Dan Jacobs (11:05 from Watts) put Foxboro into a 2-0 first-period lead. In the third period, Ryan Ward and Connor Hayes also scored for the Warriors.
“That was pretty impressive to have a freshman (Axon) contribute like that and another freshman (Jacobs) score too,” Foxboro coach Mark Cedorchuk said. “You need more than one line to score and getting some balance like that will help.”