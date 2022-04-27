FOXBORO — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team fell a goal short to Sandwich High on Tuesday, losing 8-7.
The Warriors had a score from John Sacchetti in the loss, his first of his varsity career. In net, Adam Addeche had 10 saves. Other goal-scorers included Tommy Sharkey and Lincoln Moore, who both scored twice.
Sully Kenneally and Tony Sulham each scored once.
Next up for Foxboro (4-4, 2-1) is King Philip on Monday.
Foxboro 16, Oliver Ames 6
Five goals from Tommy Sharkey helped lead visiting Foxboro on Monday.
Lincoln Moore added four goals and an assist, with Connor Noone notching three goals and an assist. Jack Avery, Finn Stapleton and Tony Sulham each scored a goal.
Norwell 11, Foxboro 1
Visiting Foxboro scored just one goal in its 11-1 loss to Norwell on Saturday in the Chowder Cup, moving the Warriors to 3-3 on the season.
The lone goal from Foxboro came off the stick of Tommy Sharkey.
Foxboro 12, Falmouth 8
WESTWOOD — Tommy Sharkey and Lincoln Moore scored four goals apiece as the Warriors downed the Clippers in the Chowder Cup tourney last Thursday.
Foxboro received a strong defensive effort from Fin Stapleton and Matt Grace.
Also scoring a goal for the Warriors were Jack Avery and Ian Foley, with Sharkey adding two assists and Moore one assist. Adam Addeche had seven saves in the win.