CANTON — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team took down Canton High, 14-2, on Monday as John Sacchetti had three goals to lead the Warriors to the Hockomock League win.
Teammates Conor Noone and Tommy Sharkey each had two scores while Sully Kenneally, Ryan Cotter and Dylan Kerrigan each scored once.
Adam Addeche had eight saves in net for Foxboro.
Foxboro (7-2, 4-2) plays again Friday in a non-league match at Bishop Feehan.
Foxboro 12, Hopkinton 1
Lincoln Moore had three goals in the host Warriors’ balanced attack while Conor Noone had two goals and three assists on Friday. Tommy Sharkey also had two goals and an assist. Five other Warriors tallied one goal each.
Foxboro 13, Attleboro 6
Lincoln Moore’s six goals and three assists were the difference for the visiting Foxboro High boys lacrosse team in its Hockomock League win over Attleboro High last Wednesday.
On top of Moore’s nine-point day, the Warriors had two goals and two assists from John Sacchetti and two goals from Jack Avery. Conor Noone added three assists with Tony Sulham scoring and assisting once.
In goal for Attleboro, Harry Wheaton had 12 saves.