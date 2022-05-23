MILFORD — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team had nine different scorers in its 17-3 blowout of Milford High on Monday.
Conor Noone led the way for the Warriors with four goals and four assists, followed by John Sacchetti with three goals, and Finn Stapleton, Tommy Sharkey and Lincoln Moore with two scores apiece.
Louie Sulham, Aidan Waller and Sully Kenneally had one goal each while Stapleton, Sulham and Waller each had an assist.
Foxboro (11-6, 6-3) played a non-league game Wednesday at Cohasset.
Foxboro 8, Mansfield 4
The host Warriors doubled up the score on the visiting Hornets after leading 5-0 in the first quarter in the Hockomock League contest last Thursday.
Foxboro’s Conor Noone had two goals and three assists, a reverse of the day turned in by teammate Lincoln Moore (three goals and two assists). Tommy Sharkey, Jack Avery and John Sacchetti each scored once.