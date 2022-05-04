FOXBORO — King Philip High’s boys lacrosse team was led by Ben Riggs’ three goals and two assists in nipping Foxboro, 12-10, in a Hockomock League clash on Monday.
Colin Lightbod and Sean Crowther had two goals each. Nolan Feyer, Bradyen Thompson and Donovan DeVellis had two points each. In net for KP, James Boldy made 11 saves.
Connor Noone had three goals and three assists for Foxboro. Tony Sulham also scored three times, while Lincoln Moore scored twice. Dylan Kerrigan and Jon Sacchetti had one goal each.
Foxboro (4-5, 2-2) played Attleboro on the road on Wednesday. King Philip improved to 6-1 overall and 5-0 in the league.