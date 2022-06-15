FOXBORO — Conor Noone and Tommy Sharkey tallied four goals apiece to carry the Foxboro High boys lacrosse team to an 11-6 win over No. 12 seed Falmouth High in their MIAA Div. 3 state tourney match Friday.
Goalkeeper Adam Addeche made six saves in net for the No. 5 Warriors, with seven of them coming in the fourth quarter.
John Sacchetti scored twice for Foxboro with Noone adding two assists and Sharkey one assist.
Foxboro advanced to the quarterfinals, where it visited No. 4 Dracut on Wednesday night.
Foxboro 16, Bishop Fenwick 5
Conor Noone scored five goals and had four assists in No. 5 Foxboro High’s win over No. 28 Bishop Fenwick High in the MIAA Division 3 boys lacrosse state tournament in Peabody last Wednesday.
The Warriors had five goals by Lincoln Moore, who also had two assists. John Sacchetti had four goals and two assists as well. Finn Stapleton and Tommy Sharkey each had one goal.