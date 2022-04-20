FALMOUTH — The Foxboro High boys lacrosse team dropped its match in the Chowder Cup to Scituate High on Tuesday, falling 10-6.
The Warriors spent nearly half their game on the penalty kill, which was a crippling factor in the loss.
“We didn’t have a good day,” Foxboro coach Matt Noone said of Foxboro’s 14 penalties to Scituate’s four. “It’s the first time we’re playing in (the Chowder Cup) since 2019 because of COVID. My team was undisciplined and it hurt. We hadn’t played in a week and that hurt.
“We’re young and need experience, so games are good for us,” Noone added. “Right now, the team is undisciplined and it hurt us.”
Tommy Sharkey led the way for the Warriors with four goals while Connor Noone also had a goal.
“You can’t beat anybody when you’re down for 20 minutes of it,” Noone said. “You can’t beat the teams we play when you’re down a man. I think my young kids see what not to do ... it’s starting to cost us.”
Foxboro (2-2, 1-1) will next face an opponent TBD on Thursday in the Chowder Cup.