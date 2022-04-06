NORTH ATTLEBORO — Four goals from Connor Ruppert helped the North Attleboro High boys lacrosse team top Foxboro High 9-7 Monday in the season opener for both squads.
Ruppert’s dynamic debut was a big tempo-setter for the Rocketeers.
“He’s a big, strong kid,” North Attleboro head coach Kevin Young said of the senior. “He was strong with the ball, but you have to give the kid the green light when he’s getting to the net. It was a big showing for him.”
The Warriors struck first, scoring off the stick of Lincoln Moore with 5:41 remaining in the first quarter. The Rocketeers answered with 2:26 to go in the frame, getting Ruppert’s first goal to even the score at 1-1.
Ruppert followed up a minute later with another score, sending North Attleboro into the second quarter up 2-1. Foxboro rallied back early, getting a score from Fin Stapleton (10:20) and Moore (8:11) to give itself another lead, but Jack Regan found twine off an assist from Clayton Billingkinoff to bring the game even again at 5:30.
Offsetting goals in the finals seconds kept the game at a one-goal difference as a late push from Moore tied it up with 14 seconds to go before intermission.
The sure-handed Ruppert answered back before the horn, bouncing the ball into the goal with eight seconds to go to make it 5-4 at the break.
The Warriors were unable to match North Attleboro in the second quarter, chasing the Rocketeers the rest of the way as they kept a buffer between them. Antonetti (twice), Billingkoff and Ruppert scored in the second half for NA while Foxboro had goals from Jack Avery and Ryan Cotter.
Senior leadership from North Attleboro helped pave the way for a young team that had 8:30 worth of penalty minutes. With four minutes to go in the game and the score at 9-5, the Rocketeers went down two men after a flurry of penalties came in one possession. A goal was allowed, but it didn’t faze a Rocketeer defense that played well all game.
“We have some senior leaders that really stepped up and did their job. I felt (Foxboro) were more prepared than us playing the full field game,” Young said. “Even though they got a couple of penalties that I’m going to have to address, they didn’t lose their minds and they held them off. That two-man down, end of the game, we held them off for a long time and they scored, then we came right back.”
Young added that any mistake against a team like Foxboro can lead to a huge momentum shift, which the Rocketeers limited greatly. Young pointed to credit being given to the defensive midfielders to hold off Foxboro’s attack.
“A game like that against a team like that, you can break down and they start scoring in bunches,” Young said. “I thought the guys did really well. I think the biggest key on defense was Julian House and Anthany Ferro taking on Tom Sharkey all game. They just ran him around all game and we wanted him tired. We wanted him giving the ball up and that was big. I thought those long-stick midfielders were big for us.”
It was a disappointing start to the season for Foxboro had head coach Matt Noone, who said that his young team failed to capitalize on the numerous chances it got and could not stay away from penalties, which hindered the Warriors in big moments.
“I’ve got young kids over there that weren’t ready for what we did today,” Noone said. “I got a young team, it’s hard to get the young kids to buy into how much teams want to beat us. Which is great and I take it as a thing of honor for the program, but when you show up and you’re in the penalty box a ton and you can’t hit the goal on empty nets, it hurts.”
Moving forward, Noone said he feels his Warriors are only going to get better, and if the loss is a defining moment for them, then it may be an uphill battle for a Hockomock League title.
“Hats off to them, they played a fine, hard game, but if this game defines our season then we’re in for a long season,” Noone said. “But I’ll guarantee this, we’ll be better at the end from today’s loss. Again, hats off to North Attleboro.”
North Attleboro next hosts Canton on Thursday while Foxboro hosted Medway Wednesday.